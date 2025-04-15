$41.180.14
Recalculation of subsidies: how to check the updated amount of payments online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6236 views

The Pension Fund has recalculated subsidies for households with changed income. You can check the amount of payment in your personal account on the PFU web portal.

You can check the updated amount of the subsidy in your personal account. To do this, you should take a number of steps.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

Details

In March 2025, the amount of the assigned housing subsidy was recalculated under two conditions:

  • if the average monthly total income of households decreased;
    • or increased by 50%.

      The Ministry of Social Policy noted that the recalculation was carried out automatically. Accordingly, you can check the updated amount of payment in your personal account on the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund.

      Instruction:

      • Go to the Fund's web portal – www.portal.pfu.gov.ua;
        • Authorize using a qualified electronic signature (QES) or “Diia.Signature“;
          • or ID.GOV.UA and log in to your personal account;
            • In the menu on the left, select the “My subsidy“ section, go to it and see the amount of the updated payment.

              Let us remind you

              UNN reported that the Cabinet of Ministers decided to add subsidies to citizens who did not receive them due to late submission of data.

              The Ministry of Social Policy confirmed the possibility of simultaneous receipt of subsidies for rent and utilities.

              Real Estate
              Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
              Ukraine
