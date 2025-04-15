Recalculation of subsidies: how to check the updated amount of payments online

You can check the updated amount of the subsidy in your personal account. To do this, you should take a number of steps.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

Details

In March 2025, the amount of the assigned housing subsidy was recalculated under two conditions:

if the average monthly total income of households decreased;

or increased by 50%.

The Ministry of Social Policy noted that the recalculation was carried out automatically. Accordingly, you can check the updated amount of payment in your personal account on the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund.

Instruction:

Go to the Fund's web portal – www.portal.pfu.gov.ua;

Authorize using a qualified electronic signature (QES) or “Diia.Signature“;

or ID.GOV.UA and log in to your personal account;

In the menu on the left, select the “My subsidy“ section, go to it and see the amount of the updated payment.

