Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Kyiv • UNN

 14422 views

The company "MS AVIA-GRADE" was not allowed to dismantle the weapon systems it had previously installed on two Mi-8MT helicopters, which led to the loss of warranty obligations. The equipment was dismantled without the knowledge of the installing company, and the SBU seized the weapons, as a result of which the helicopters will return to military units inoperable.

Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation

The company "MS AVIA-GRADE" was not allowed to dismantle the weapon systems it had previously installed on two Mi-8MT helicopters. This violation led to the loss of the supplier's warranty obligations for components. This was reported to UNN anonymously by a specialist from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on condition of anonymity. According to him, it is necessary to find out who allowed such a violation.

Context

UNN previously covered the situation that arose with two helicopters used by military units of army aviation. After modernization according to modern state standards, carried out by the company "MS AVIA-GRADE", two Mi-8MT helicopters were armed and became combat-ready. After their major overhaul was due, they were transferred to another company under contract.

The new warranty equipment had to be dismantled, preserved, and transferred to the warehouse before the completion of the aircraft's major overhaul. Instead, the equipment was dismantled from the helicopters and partially disassembled into parts. After disassembly, the mentioned company identified the parts of the relevant weaponry according to repair documentation from Soviet times. However, it is necessary to consider that these products were manufactured in 2022, and therefore, in the absence of current design documentation in Ukraine, it is impossible to determine the authenticity of the products. One of these helicopters performed combat missions using its weaponry, and there were no complaints from the operating organization. It should also be noted that after modernization, the necessary tests were conducted, and all required services and departments, including representatives of the customer's military representation, approved them. "MS AVIA-GRADE" was not allowed to participate in the claims procedures, which makes it impossible to fulfill warranty obligations.

The Security Service of Ukraine joined the situation, and currently, the weaponry from the helicopters is seized.

The repair is scheduled to be completed by June 30, but due to the seizure of the equipment, the helicopters will return to military units no longer combat-ready. Given that the war continues and every combat unit counts, it is possible that someone benefits from limiting Ukraine's military potential.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, the company that carried out the helicopter repair had no right to unilaterally disassemble the helicopter weapon systems that are under warranty.

"Who gave the command to disassemble this equipment, that really needs to be investigated, because it's a violation. That is, the equipment is new, manufactured in 2022, it's under warranty, and it was disassembled without the knowledge of the organization that installed it ("MS AVIA-GRADE" - ed.)"

- explained the interlocutor on condition of anonymity.

The equipment for the modernization of these helicopters was officially purchased through Prozorro platforms with corresponding warranty obligations from the supplier company. Therefore, both the company "MS AVIA-GRADE", which directly purchased and installed the weaponry, and the representatives of the supplier, should have been involved in the dismantling process.

The company, "MS AVIA-GRADE", which installed (the weapon systems – ed.), should have involved the product supplier company, because these are warranty obligations, they should have been present, and then there would have been a substantive conversation. But now, when it (the systems – ed.) is disassembled, "MS AVIA-GRADE" cannot make any claims to the company from which they bought it, because it is disassembled into parts, you understand? Warranty items are disassembled. Who gave such a command to the company "Aviakon", which carried out the major overhaul of the helicopters - ed., to disassemble them, that needs to be clarified, who allowed them to do this

- emphasized the interlocutor of the publication.

He noted that, according to the procedure, flight tests are always mandatory after the modernization of aviation equipment.

"The process of repair or modernization implies that its final stage is flight tests, which are carried out according to flight test programs compiled by the research institute of tests and certification. After successful flight tests, the aircraft are accepted by the customer."

- he explained.

The specialist noted that helicopters belonging to army aviation and transferred for repair or modernization are checked by the military unit that operates them after the work is completed. In particular, representatives of the military unit arrive at the repair organization and accept the aircraft that underwent repair and/or modernization according to a defined procedure.

Additionally

Commander of the Army Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Pavlo Bardakov, previously noted that Ukraine currently has no possibility to completely abandon the use of Soviet aviation equipment and will continue to modernize it to maintain combat capabilities, because, despite the supply of Western models, the number of combat tasks does not decrease. According to him, maintaining the combat readiness of aviation equipment includes searching for and purchasing spare parts abroad, import substitution, manufacturing parts by Ukrainian factories, and even "cannibalization" - removing individual elements from other helicopters. According to Bardakov, the main thing is that the equipment is in good working order and can effectively perform tasks.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Mi-8
Ukraine
