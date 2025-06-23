Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Kyiv • UNN
The international arbitration tribunal obliged Gazprom to pay NJSC "Naftogaz" 1.37 billion dollars due to violations of contractual obligations. This decision is an important victory for Ukraine.
The International Arbitration Tribunal ordered Russian Gazprom to pay $1.37 billion to NJSC Naftogaz. This was announced by the head of Naftogaz, Serhiy Koretskyy, reported by UNN.
The International Arbitration Tribunal, which considered the case in Switzerland, ordered Gazprom to pay $1.37 billion in favor of NJSC Naftogaz. Since May 2022, Gazprom has violated its contractual obligations under the "take or pay" principle, ceasing payments
He noted that in September 2022, Naftogaz initiated arbitration, which Gazprom tried to block through Russian courts. This did not work.
Now we have a final decision: the tribunal of arbitrators from Sweden, Switzerland, and Israel fully sided with Naftogaz. This is an important victory. The next stage is to ensure the execution of the decision. We will work on this. Step by step
Addition
In 2023, the Hague court ordered Russia to pay $5 billion in compensation for damages and lost property of Naftogaz in Crimea.