Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars

The International Arbitration Tribunal ordered Russian Gazprom to pay $1.37 billion to NJSC Naftogaz. This was announced by the head of Naftogaz, Serhiy Koretskyy, reported by UNN.

The International Arbitration Tribunal, which considered the case in Switzerland, ordered Gazprom to pay $1.37 billion in favor of NJSC Naftogaz. Since May 2022, Gazprom has violated its contractual obligations under the "take or pay" principle, ceasing payments - wrote Koretskyy.

He noted that in September 2022, Naftogaz initiated arbitration, which Gazprom tried to block through Russian courts. This did not work.

Now we have a final decision: the tribunal of arbitrators from Sweden, Switzerland, and Israel fully sided with Naftogaz. This is an important victory. The next stage is to ensure the execution of the decision. We will work on this. Step by step - emphasized Koretskyy.

Addition

In 2023, the Hague court ordered Russia to pay $5 billion in compensation for damages and lost property of Naftogaz in Crimea.