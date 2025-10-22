Two Ukrainians detained in Poland for drug possession: one of them found evidence of possible cooperation with Russians

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
09:23 AM • 6132 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 11377 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 20967 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 24869 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 25447 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 33679 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 45083 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 43460 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 35001 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31807 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
3.8m/s
68%
749mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Izmail: energy and port infrastructure damagedOctober 22, 01:40 AM • 11110 views
In Turkey, a man will pay alimony for cats to his ex-wifeOctober 22, 02:42 AM • 13015 views
Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 deadOctober 22, 03:15 AM • 11650 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regionsOctober 22, 04:50 AM • 22269 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 31804 views
Publications
TOP 5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 3754 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 8690 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing07:30 AM • 20967 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 31883 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 21, 01:53 PM • 69543 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 24184 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 39262 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 49078 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 39393 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 95137 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating
9K720 Iskander

Two Ukrainians detained in Poland for drug possession: one of them found evidence of possible cooperation with Russians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Two Ukrainians were detained in Poland for drug possession, but one of them was found to have evidence of possible cooperation with Russian intelligence. He was transmitting photos and coordinates of military facilities to a Russian-speaking person.

Two Ukrainians detained in Poland for drug possession: one of them found evidence of possible cooperation with Russians

Polish law enforcement officers detained two Ukrainian citizens in the city of Biała Podlaska for drug possession, but one of them was found to have evidence of possible cooperation with Russian intelligence. According to the prosecutor's office, he was transmitting photos and coordinates of military facilities to a Russian-speaking person. He was taken into custody, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to Polish confidentiality laws, the detainees are identified as "Bohdan K. and Kyrylo T." As stated, they were detained in the city of Biała Podlaska in eastern Poland for possessing 30 grams of drugs.

Correspondence was found on a secure phone belonging to Bohdan K., indicating that he provided a Russian-speaking person with photographs and geographical coordinates of critical infrastructure at the disposal of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland.

— law enforcement officers stated.

The man was accused of acting in favor of foreign intelligence and providing intelligence with information detrimental to state security. The court held him in custody for three months pending further investigation.

The suspect pleaded not guilty, expressed pro-Russian views, and questioned Ukraine's sovereignty.

— the statement said.

The other man, Kyrylo T., was charged with possession of "illegal" drugs and released.

Earlier, UNN wrote that law enforcement officers in Gdynia detained a 42-year-old man who set fire to cars with Ukrainian license plates, causing damage worth 262,000 zlotys. The court arrested him for three months, and he faces up to 5 years in prison.

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Search
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zloty
Polish Armed Forces
Ukraine
Poland