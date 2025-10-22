Two Ukrainians detained in Poland for drug possession: one of them found evidence of possible cooperation with Russians

Polish law enforcement officers detained two Ukrainian citizens in the city of Biała Podlaska for drug possession, but one of them was found to have evidence of possible cooperation with Russian intelligence. According to the prosecutor's office, he was transmitting photos and coordinates of military facilities to a Russian-speaking person. He was taken into custody, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

According to Polish confidentiality laws, the detainees are identified as "Bohdan K. and Kyrylo T." As stated, they were detained in the city of Biała Podlaska in eastern Poland for possessing 30 grams of drugs.

Correspondence was found on a secure phone belonging to Bohdan K., indicating that he provided a Russian-speaking person with photographs and geographical coordinates of critical infrastructure at the disposal of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland. — law enforcement officers stated.

The man was accused of acting in favor of foreign intelligence and providing intelligence with information detrimental to state security. The court held him in custody for three months pending further investigation.

The suspect pleaded not guilty, expressed pro-Russian views, and questioned Ukraine's sovereignty. — the statement said.

The other man, Kyrylo T., was charged with possession of "illegal" drugs and released.

Earlier, UNN wrote that law enforcement officers in Gdynia detained a 42-year-old man who set fire to cars with Ukrainian license plates, causing damage worth 262,000 zlotys. The court arrested him for three months, and he faces up to 5 years in prison.