Russian killers will stop when we stop them: Sibiga on the night mass attack
Kyiv • UNN
Russia launched over 260 missiles and drones at Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure. In response, Poland has activated its military aviation and air defense systems.
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha commented on the night mass missile attack from Russia. He called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.
"At night, Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones, primarily targeting energy and civilian infrastructure. 261 – that’s how many missiles and drones Russia launched. Russian killers will only stop when we stop them," Sybiha noted.
The minister emphasized that to end the war, pressure on Russia must be intensified.
Reminder
Due to the massive strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces has activated military aviation. Fighter jets, air defense systems, and radar reconnaissance were put on alert. The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the takeoff of MiG-31K and numerous missiles in the airspace.