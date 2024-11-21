Poland has raised its military aviation due to russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Poland has launched military aircraft because of the occupiers' air attack on Ukraine. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland, according to UNN.

It should be noted that in connection with another attack by the russian federation on facilities located, among other things, in western Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft began operating in our airspace.

In accordance with the current procedure, the operational commander of the Armed Forces has deployed all available forces and means, combat pairs are on duty, ground-based air defense and radar intelligence systems are on the highest state of readiness. The measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in the areas adjacent to the threatened territories.

The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is in control of the situation, and subordinate forces and means remain fully prepared for immediate response