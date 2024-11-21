Poland has raised its military aviation due to russia's massive attack on Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 9036 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 27312 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 59177 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 36736 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107866 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93569 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111637 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116557 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147404 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115103 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 54473 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 81438 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 35158 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103917 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 47240 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 59177 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107866 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147404 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138412 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170944 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 5292 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 23610 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131981 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133903 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162456 views
Poland has raised its military aviation due to russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16905 views

The Polish and allied air forces have raised their aircraft due to another russian attack on facilities in Ukraine. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has brought all forces and means to the highest state of readiness.

Poland has launched military aircraft because of the occupiers' air attack on Ukraine. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland, according to UNN.  

It should be noted that in connection with another attack by the russian federation on facilities located, among other things, in western Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft began operating in our airspace. 
In accordance with the current procedure, the operational commander of the Armed Forces has deployed all available forces and means, combat pairs are on duty, ground-based air defense and radar intelligence systems are on the highest state of readiness. The measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in the areas adjacent to the threatened territories. 
The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is in control of the situation, and subordinate forces and means remain fully prepared for immediate response

- the statement said.

Large-scale air alert in Ukraine due to threat of ballistic missile attack21.11.24, 05:10 • 136054 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
polish-armed-forcesPolish Armed Forces
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

