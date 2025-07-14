Four Russian prisoners of war escaped in Kramatorsk: they may be dangerous

Today, four Russian prisoners, including a Wagner PMC militant, escaped from a convoy in Kramatorsk. The escapees do not speak Ukrainian and may be looking for transport to move around. The military warns that they may be dangerous. This was reported by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, former adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko, citing the military, UNN reports.

The post also includes a description and photos of the escapees.

Among them are: Vadym Vykhodtsev, nicknamed "Noha" (Leg), Maksym Skvortsov, also known as "Malyi" (Small), Vyacheslav Morkovkin, "Midnyi" (Copper), who is about 2 meters tall, and Yevhen Terentyev, "Terekh", who, as indicated, was a Wagner fighter.

The orientation states that if the escapees are found, it is necessary to inform the duty unit of the Kramatorsk RUP at the number: +380509880593.

In case of threat to the life and health of servicemen or civilians, eliminate on the spot - wrote military serviceman Stanislav Bunyatov (Osman) in his Telegram channel.

