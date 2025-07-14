"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sector

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the opening of the roaming sector with the EU, which is necessary for the launch of "roaming visa-free" from 2026, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Monday in Telegram following a government meeting, UNN writes.

Details

Shmyhal noted that the European Commission agreed to grant Ukraine the so-called "roaming visa-free" - joining the EU's Roam like at Home policy. "We expect this to happen from January 1, 2026," the Prime Minister said.

Today, the government approved the decision of the Ukraine-EU Association Committee on the mutual opening of the roaming sector. This is part of the procedure for finalizing the acquisition of roaming visa-free travel - Shmyhal wrote.

Addition

The EU's Roam like at Home policy provides for Ukrainians to not pay for roaming when making phone calls and using mobile internet in the 27 EU countries.