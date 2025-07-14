$41.780.04
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sector

Kyiv • UNN

 9082 views

Ukraine approved the opening of the roaming sector with the EU, which is a step towards launching a "roaming visa-free regime" from 2026. This will allow Ukrainians not to pay for roaming in 27 EU countries.

"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sector

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the opening of the roaming sector with the EU, which is necessary for the launch of "roaming visa-free" from 2026, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Monday in Telegram following a government meeting, UNN writes.

Details

Shmyhal noted that the European Commission agreed to grant Ukraine the so-called "roaming visa-free" - joining the EU's Roam like at Home policy. "We expect this to happen from January 1, 2026," the Prime Minister said.

Today, the government approved the decision of the Ukraine-EU Association Committee on the mutual opening of the roaming sector. This is part of the procedure for finalizing the acquisition of roaming visa-free travel

- Shmyhal wrote.

Ukraine is planned to be included in the EU roaming zone from 2026 – European Commission17.06.25, 17:59 • 3028 views

Addition

The EU's Roam like at Home policy provides for Ukrainians to not pay for roaming when making phone calls and using mobile internet in the 27 EU countries.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
