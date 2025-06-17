Ukraine is planned to be included in the EU roaming zone from 2026 – European Commission

$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 67121 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 127559 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 121316 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 174347 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 159942 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 156395 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 130949 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106892 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 179179 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83435 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Popular news
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.June 17, 06:04 AM • 91862 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in NyvkyJune 17, 06:45 AM • 140254 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. June 17, 08:28 AM • 69378 views
Trump on the Russian attack on Kyiv: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it"11:15 AM • 11179 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 11:16 AM • 30329 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine03:35 PM • 10 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 261031 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 287426 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 309325 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 380157 views
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date feature03:09 PM • 3900 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 88170 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 102573 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 164059 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118109 views
Ukraine is planned to be included in the EU roaming zone from 2026 – European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

Ukrainians will be able to use mobile communications in the EU without additional costs from January 1, 2026. The agreement between EU and Ukrainian operators will also be extended until the end of 2025.

Ukraine is planned to be included in the EU roaming zone from 2026 – European Commission

The European Commission has proposed to include Ukraine in the EU roaming zone from January 1, 2026. This will allow Ukrainians to use mobile communications in EU countries without additional costs, writes UNN, citing the press center of the European Commission.

Details

The European Commission stressed that from this time Ukrainian subscribers will be able to call, send SMS and use mobile Internet in 27 EU countries at domestic rates, as well as EU citizens in Ukraine. Also, the quality and speed of communication will be maintained, and access to emergency services will be free of charge.

We want Ukrainian citizens to stay in touch with their loved ones across the EU, as well as in their home country. That is why we are proposing that Ukraine join our roaming family. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine and its citizens 

– said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

In addition, the current voluntary agreement between EU and Ukrainian operators, which has been in effect since 2022, will be extended until the end of 2025. It provides communication for Ukrainians abroad and Europeans in Ukraine without additional fees.

Today we are taking a key step towards Ukraine joining the EU roaming zone. For Ukrainians across Europe, staying connected to home, friends and family can mean a brief respite. We support Ukraine every step of the way 

– said Executive Vice President for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen.

Reference

The "Roaming like at home" rules have been in force in the EU since 2017. They allow EU citizens to use mobile communications without additional payment when traveling between bloc countries.

Let us remind you

In 2022, Ukraine officially declared its desire to join the EU roaming zone. After assessing the legislative harmonization, the European Commission confirmed Ukraine's compliance with the technical requirements for integration.

As UNN reported, Ukraine has already prepared to become part of the "roaming as at home" zone.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

EconomyTechnologies
European Commission
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
