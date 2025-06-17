Ukraine is planned to be included in the EU roaming zone from 2026 – European Commission

The European Commission has proposed to include Ukraine in the EU roaming zone from January 1, 2026. This will allow Ukrainians to use mobile communications in EU countries without additional costs, writes UNN, citing the press center of the European Commission.

Details

The European Commission stressed that from this time Ukrainian subscribers will be able to call, send SMS and use mobile Internet in 27 EU countries at domestic rates, as well as EU citizens in Ukraine. Also, the quality and speed of communication will be maintained, and access to emergency services will be free of charge.

We want Ukrainian citizens to stay in touch with their loved ones across the EU, as well as in their home country. That is why we are proposing that Ukraine join our roaming family. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine and its citizens – said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

In addition, the current voluntary agreement between EU and Ukrainian operators, which has been in effect since 2022, will be extended until the end of 2025. It provides communication for Ukrainians abroad and Europeans in Ukraine without additional fees.

Today we are taking a key step towards Ukraine joining the EU roaming zone. For Ukrainians across Europe, staying connected to home, friends and family can mean a brief respite. We support Ukraine every step of the way – said Executive Vice President for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen.

Reference

The "Roaming like at home" rules have been in force in the EU since 2017. They allow EU citizens to use mobile communications without additional payment when traveling between bloc countries.

Let us remind you

In 2022, Ukraine officially declared its desire to join the EU roaming zone. After assessing the legislative harmonization, the European Commission confirmed Ukraine's compliance with the technical requirements for integration.

As UNN reported, Ukraine has already prepared to become part of the "roaming as at home" zone.