Poland scrambled aircraft due to a massive attack on Ukraine: all systems on high alert

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
November 18, 10:19 PM • 18229 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 38815 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 32392 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
November 18, 04:46 PM • 33478 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
November 18, 02:29 PM • 40458 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 52571 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 26067 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 26262 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 27156 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 26679 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0.6m/s
81%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
SBU exposed a student recruited by Russia who was making bombs for new terrorist attacks in DniproNovember 18, 09:12 PM • 4916 views
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"VideoNovember 18, 11:06 PM • 14923 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threat12:52 AM • 5736 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this week01:42 AM • 7418 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombers02:01 AM • 12610 views
Publications
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 34239 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 52568 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 97187 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 126578 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 117203 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ihor Terekhov
Pedro Sánchez
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Turkey
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 14616 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 16864 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 35585 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 37918 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 36318 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
ATACMS
IRIS-T
Tu-95

Poland scrambled aircraft due to a massive attack on Ukraine: all systems on high alert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1298 views

Poland scrambled allied fighter jets and an early warning radar aircraft in response to Russian missile strikes on the western regions of Ukraine. Poland's ground-based air defense and radar detection systems have been brought to maximum readiness to ensure airspace security.

Poland scrambled aircraft due to a massive attack on Ukraine: all systems on high alert

On Wednesday, November 19, Poland scrambled allied fighter jets and an early warning radar aircraft due to Russian missile strikes on the western regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network X, according to UNN.

Attention. Due to the attack by the Russian Federation, which is striking targets located on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation is operating in our airspace... Additional pairs of fighter jets and an early warning radar aircraft have been scrambled.

- the statement said.

It is noted that Poland's ground-based air defense and radio detection systems, as well as long-range reconnaissance systems, have been brought to a state of maximum readiness.

The press service of the Polish army reported that these actions "are preventive and aimed at ensuring the security of the airspace and its protection." This particularly applies to areas adjacent to regions under threat.

"The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and subordinate forces and assets remain ready for immediate response," the armed forces emphasized.

Recall

On the night of November 19, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The reason was the threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast direction.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian army scrambled strategic bombers. The activity of 6 Tu-95MS aircraft from the Olenya airfield was recorded.

Russians attacked Kharkiv with 19 drones: 32 injured, including three children (photos)19.11.25, 01:25 • 2694 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Polish Armed Forces
Ukraine
Poland