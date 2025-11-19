Poland scrambled aircraft due to a massive attack on Ukraine: all systems on high alert

On Wednesday, November 19, Poland scrambled allied fighter jets and an early warning radar aircraft due to Russian missile strikes on the western regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network X, according to UNN.

Attention. Due to the attack by the Russian Federation, which is striking targets located on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation is operating in our airspace... Additional pairs of fighter jets and an early warning radar aircraft have been scrambled. - the statement said.

It is noted that Poland's ground-based air defense and radio detection systems, as well as long-range reconnaissance systems, have been brought to a state of maximum readiness.

The press service of the Polish army reported that these actions "are preventive and aimed at ensuring the security of the airspace and its protection." This particularly applies to areas adjacent to regions under threat.

"The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and subordinate forces and assets remain ready for immediate response," the armed forces emphasized.

Recall

On the night of November 19, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The reason was the threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast direction.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian army scrambled strategic bombers. The activity of 6 Tu-95MS aircraft from the Olenya airfield was recorded.

