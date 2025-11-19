Massive shelling of Kharkiv: over 30 injured, including children

The number of people injured in the Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv has increased to 32. One of the strikes hit the schoolyard in the Slobidskyi district. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

The number of injured in Kharkiv at this moment is 32 people - Syniehubov wrote at 02:01.

According to him, there is another child among the injured.

A 9-year-old girl was injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv. Doctors are providing the child with all necessary assistance. The girl has an acute stress reaction - Syniehubov's post reads.

Ihor Terekhov reported that one of the strikes hit the schoolyard in the Slobidskyi district.

Recall

On the night of November 19, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv. The Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of the city were hit by 11 enemy UAVs, one of the drones hit a nine-story building, after which the building caught fire. A fire also broke out in garages. Local authorities reported casualties.

Earlier, it was reported that the number of people injured in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian shelling on the night of November 19 had increased to 22. Among the injured was a 13-year-old girl.