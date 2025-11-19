Massive shelling of Kharkiv: over 30 injured, including children

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
10:19 PM • 7202 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
07:06 PM • 19294 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 24503 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
November 18, 04:46 PM • 26118 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
November 18, 02:29 PM • 34748 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 46629 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 24585 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 25581 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 26666 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 26280 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1m/s
85%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosions heard in Dnipro amid ballistic missile threatNovember 18, 03:37 PM • 6412 views
Underground production of counterfeit goods under well-known trademarks worth UAH 20 million uncovered in Kyiv regionPhotoVideoNovember 18, 03:41 PM • 11455 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 14030 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 12060 views
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"Video11:06 PM • 6420 views
Publications
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 29936 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 46631 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 93638 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 123203 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 113997 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Pedro Sánchez
Ihor Terekhov
Mohammed bin Salman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 12149 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 14128 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 33850 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 36205 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 35743 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
ATACMS
IRIS-T
MIM-104 Patriot

Massive shelling of Kharkiv: over 30 injured, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

As a result of the Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured has risen to 32 people, including two children. One of the hits was recorded in the schoolyard in the Slobidskyi district.

Massive shelling of Kharkiv: over 30 injured, including children

The number of people injured in the Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv has increased to 32. One of the strikes hit the schoolyard in the Slobidskyi district. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

The number of injured in Kharkiv at this moment is 32 people

- Syniehubov wrote at 02:01.

According to him, there is another child among the injured.

A 9-year-old girl was injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv. Doctors are providing the child with all necessary assistance. The girl has an acute stress reaction

- Syniehubov's post reads.

Ihor Terekhov reported that one of the strikes hit the schoolyard in the Slobidskyi district.

Recall

On the night of November 19, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv. The Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of the city were hit by 11 enemy UAVs, one of the drones hit a nine-story building, after which the building caught fire. A fire also broke out in garages. Local authorities reported casualties.

Earlier, it was reported that the number of people injured in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian shelling on the night of November 19 had increased to 22. Among the injured was a 13-year-old girl.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv