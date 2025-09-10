$41.250.03
"Operation underway" - Polish Prime Minister confirms airspace violation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that fire was opened on objects that violated the country's airspace. This happened during a massive aerial attack on Ukraine, when Russian drones flew into Polish airspace.

"Operation underway" - Polish Prime Minister confirms airspace violation

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that on the night of September 10, Polish military personnel opened fire on "objects" that violated the country's airspace, but refrained from explaining their origin. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Polish official's post on the social network X.

Details

"An operation related to multiple violations of the Polish air border is underway. The army used weapons against the objects. I am in constant contact with the president and the minister of defense. I received a report directly from the operational commander," the post says.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport is closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

Poland on the night of September 9-10 deployed its own and allied aircraft for air safety. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces officially confirmed the violation of the country's airspace by Russian attack drones on the night of September 10.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
