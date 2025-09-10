US Congressman accused Russia of declaring war on Poland

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson accused Russia of effectively declaring war on Poland and called on the administration of US President Donald Trump to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory. His statement came after reports of Russian "Shaheds" being detected in Poland. The politician published a corresponding post on his page on social network X, as reported by UNN.

Details

On the night of Wednesday, September 10, Wilson reacted to information about the possible penetration of Russian attack drones into Polish airspace, emphasizing that this is a direct attack on a NATO ally.

"Russia is attacking NATO ally Poland with Iranian 'Shahed' drones less than a week after President Trump hosted President Nawrocki at the White House. This is an act of war, and we are grateful to our NATO allies for their swift response to the continued unprovoked aggression of war criminal Putin against free and productive nations," Wilson wrote.

"I call on President Trump to respond with mandatory sanctions that will bankrupt the Russian war machine and arm Ukraine with weapons capable of striking Russia. Putin is no longer content with merely losing in Ukraine, bombing mothers and babies; now he is directly testing our resolve on NATO territory. Putin has stated that 'Russia knows no borders.' Free and prosperous nations will teach Russia what borders are," Wilson's post reads.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

Poland on the night of September 9-10 activated its own and allied aircraft for airspace security. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

