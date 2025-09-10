US Congressman accused Russia of declaring war on Poland

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
September 9, 07:32 PM • 16130 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 25492 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 28980 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 19474 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 46690 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 75746 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 61518 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 37348 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30782 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 29880 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.3m/s
81%
755mm
Popular news
FBI investigates brutal murder of young Ukrainian woman in USA - TrumpVideoSeptember 9, 04:20 PM • 12008 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 19565 views
Drunk Lexus driver hits 9-year-old girl near KyivSeptember 9, 06:24 PM • 9322 views
Russian drones flew into Poland: local airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"Photo10:51 PM • 5864 views
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.Photo11:36 PM • 11428 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 16137 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 19661 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 28991 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 47409 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 75749 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Andriy Sybiha
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 36623 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 34877 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 33519 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 102818 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 59127 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
MIM-23 Hawk
E-6 Mercury

US Congressman accused Russia of declaring war on Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Congressman Joe Wilson accused Russia of declaring war on Poland after Russian drones were detected on its territory. He called on the US administration to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory.

US Congressman accused Russia of declaring war on Poland

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson accused Russia of effectively declaring war on Poland and called on the administration of US President Donald Trump to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory. His statement came after reports of Russian "Shaheds" being detected in Poland. The politician published a corresponding post on his page on social network X, as reported by UNN.

Details

On the night of Wednesday, September 10, Wilson reacted to information about the possible penetration of Russian attack drones into Polish airspace, emphasizing that this is a direct attack on a NATO ally.

"Russia is attacking NATO ally Poland with Iranian 'Shahed' drones less than a week after President Trump hosted President Nawrocki at the White House. This is an act of war, and we are grateful to our NATO allies for their swift response to the continued unprovoked aggression of war criminal Putin against free and productive nations," Wilson wrote.

"I call on President Trump to respond with mandatory sanctions that will bankrupt the Russian war machine and arm Ukraine with weapons capable of striking Russia. Putin is no longer content with merely losing in Ukraine, bombing mothers and babies; now he is directly testing our resolve on NATO territory. Putin has stated that 'Russia knows no borders.' Free and prosperous nations will teach Russia what borders are," Wilson's post reads.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

Poland on the night of September 9-10 activated its own and allied aircraft for airspace security. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Russia's war against Ukraine has shown that the entire European Union must prepare for defense - President of Lithuania10.09.25, 00:21 • 1564 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Shahed-136
Donald Trump
Lublin
Ukraine
Poland