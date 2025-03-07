Poland has raised its military aviation due to the massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has activated military aviation in response to the massive strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukraine. Fighter jets, air defense systems, and radar reconnaissance have been put on alert.
Poland has activated its military aviation. The planes took off due to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. This was reported by the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces, as reported by UNN.
Attention. Due to the intensive activity of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, which is striking objects located, in particular, in western Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation has begun operations in our airspace.
In accordance with current procedures, the operational commander of the Armed Forces of the region has mobilized all available forces and means. Alert fighter pairs have been deployed, and ground air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been put on the highest state of readiness. The measures taken are aimed at ensuring safety in areas adjacent to the threatened territories.
The operational command of the Armed Forces is monitoring the situation, and the forces and means under its command are in full readiness for immediate response.
The massive attack by the terrorist Russian Federation on Ukraine continues. The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the takeoff of the MiG-31K and numerous missiles in the airspace.
