Strategic bombers Tu-95 took off from an airfield in the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
Several strategic bombers Tu-95 have been recorded taking off from the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation. The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urge to monitor reports and be ready for shelter.
Details
It is important to keep track of further news.
In case of an air alert, all citizens must immediately take safety measures and head to the nearest shelter.
Stay connected for up-to-date information.
