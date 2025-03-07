Massive drone attack: which regions of Ukraine are currently under threat
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report activity of strike UAVs over several regions of Ukraine. Enemy drones have been spotted over Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Activity of strike drones heading towards Ukrainian regions has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
In particular, drones have been spotted over the Kharkiv region, moving in southern and western directions. In the Sumy region, the devices are heading southwest. Poltava is also under threat – drones have been observed in the northeast, southeast, and northwest of the region, moving westward.
The danger is increasing in the east of the Chernihiv region, where enemy drones are moving deeper into the country. There are also reports of drone activity near the borders of Cherkasy, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions.
At the border of Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, drones are maneuvering in various directions – both north and south. A similar situation has been recorded at the border of Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, where enemy devices are moving southward.
The Air Forces urge residents of the regions not to ignore air raid signals and to follow safety measures.
Air alert declared in Kyiv and regions due to the threat of drone attacks06.03.25, 03:53 • 112477 views