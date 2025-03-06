Air alert declared in Kyiv and regions due to the threat of drone attacks
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine and several regions. The Air Forces warn of the threat of attack by strike UAVs on Kyiv, and the population is asked to head to shelters.
Air raid alerts have been declared in the capital and several regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, as conveyed by UNN.
We ask Kyiv residents to adhere to safety measures: proceed to shelters and remain in safe places until the all-clear is given.
The Air Force informed that Kyiv is under threat of an attack by strike drones.
