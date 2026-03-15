Russia claims to have shot down drones flying towards Moscow. Airports closed

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that Russian air defense allegedly shot down four drones flying towards the Russian capital. He announced this in his official statements. In addition, Moscow airports are reportedly closed due to an alert, writes UNN.

Details

Four UAVs flying towards Moscow were destroyed by the Ministry of Defense's air defense forces. Emergency services specialists are working at the debris fall site — Sobyanin stated.

After the incident, temporary restrictions were introduced at several Moscow airports. According to Rosaviatsia, operations were partially restricted at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky.

Russian services state that emergency services are working at the debris fall sites. No other details regarding the incident have been reported yet.

The capital of the Russian Federation is under a massive attack, authorities report dozens of downed drones