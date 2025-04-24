Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian strikes on western Ukraine

Poland scrambled its fighters due to the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, in particular, in western Ukraine.

This is reported by Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces in X, writes UNN.

Details

Attention. Due to the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, which strikes at objects located, in particular, in western Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation began to operate in the airspace of Poland. - the statement reads.

It is noted that on-duty fighter pairs operated in the airspace of Poland. Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were also put on full alert.

The measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in the areas adjacent to the threatening territories. The Operational Command of the Armed Forces controls the situation, and the forces and means subordinate to it are in full readiness for immediate response - noted in the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Reminder

On the night of April 24, 2025, Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine, launching missiles of various types and attack UAVs.