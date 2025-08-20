Explosion in a field in eastern Poland: President Nawrocki informed about the incident amid drone version

An incident that may be related to a drone has been recorded in Łuków County. The situation was taken under control by Polish President Krzysztof Nawrocki and the leadership of the country's security forces.

This was reported on the X social network by the National Security Bureau of the Republic of Poland, writes UNN.

Details

In the town of Osiny, Łuków County, eastern Poland, an explosion occurred in a field, which could have been caused by a drone falling or detonating. Polish President Krzysztof Nawrocki was promptly informed about the incident.

The head of the National Security Bureau, Janusz Cienkiewicz, discussed the situation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. Government structures are involved in clarifying the circumstances, and the BBN leadership maintains constant contact with the Joint Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces. The details of the incident and the source of the explosion are currently being investigated.

The Polish authorities emphasize that such cases require special attention against the backdrop of growing risks to state security.

Recall

A night explosion occurred in Osiny, Poland, and fragments of an unknown object were found. The Polish Minister of Defense is considering three versions: a Russian drone, a smuggled drone, or sabotage.

It later became known that the unknown object that fell and exploded in Poland turned out to be a military drone without a warhead. It was probably a decoy designed to distract air defense systems.