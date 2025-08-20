Explosion in a field in eastern Poland: President Nawrocki informed about the incident amid drone version

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 16491 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 17060 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 31120 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 118054 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 46148 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 45045 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 44005 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 174131 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 146226 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 127996 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
36%
745mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summitAugust 20, 07:31 AM • 11307 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - PoliticoAugust 20, 07:40 AM • 12939 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 34018 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 23918 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 22880 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 10812 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 16509 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 31140 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 118150 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 174166 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Serhiy Leshchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Sviatoshynskyi District
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 6154 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 5162 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 7356 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 23244 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 34380 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Hryvnia
Diia (service)
Oil

Explosion in a field in eastern Poland: President Nawrocki informed about the incident amid drone version

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

An explosion occurred in a field in eastern Poland, possibly caused by a drone. Polish President Krzysztof Nawrocki and the leadership of the security forces are monitoring the situation.

Explosion in a field in eastern Poland: President Nawrocki informed about the incident amid drone version

An incident that may be related to a drone has been recorded in Łuków County. The situation was taken under control by Polish President Krzysztof Nawrocki and the leadership of the country's security forces.

This was reported on the X social network by the National Security Bureau of the Republic of Poland, writes UNN.

Details

In the town of Osiny, Łuków County, eastern Poland, an explosion occurred in a field, which could have been caused by a drone falling or detonating. Polish President Krzysztof Nawrocki was promptly informed about the incident.

The head of the National Security Bureau, Janusz Cienkiewicz, discussed the situation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. Government structures are involved in clarifying the circumstances, and the BBN leadership maintains constant contact with the Joint Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces. The details of the incident and the source of the explosion are currently being investigated.

The Polish authorities emphasize that such cases require special attention against the backdrop of growing risks to state security.

Recall

A night explosion occurred in Osiny, Poland, and fragments of an unknown object were found. The Polish Minister of Defense is considering three versions: a Russian drone, a smuggled drone, or sabotage.

It later became known that the unknown object that fell and exploded in Poland turned out to be a military drone without a warhead. It was probably a decoy designed to distract air defense systems.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
X Corp.
Karol Nawrocki
Polish Armed Forces
Anti-aircraft warfare
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Poland