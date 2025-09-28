Poland scrambled fighter jets due to a massive Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
September 27, 04:24 PM • 24296 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 43785 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 68262 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 117742 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 50340 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 44045 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 39082 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 27451 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 59267 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 60505 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
In Lviv, an accident with injuries occurred on Horodotska and Patona streets: traffic is partially restrictedSeptember 27, 06:47 PM • 6782 views
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast: most targets are flying towards the capital12:37 AM • 6172 views
Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov region01:02 AM • 10989 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv: Air defense working on enemy drones01:39 AM • 11169 views
Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known03:02 AM • 11000 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 30874 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 117753 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 49049 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 59270 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 60509 views
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 15408 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 68277 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 38191 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 43256 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 45263 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to a massive Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1782 views

Poland scrambled additional pairs of fighter jets and brought air defense systems to the highest level of combat readiness due to long-range aviation strikes by the Russian Federation over the territory of Ukraine. These actions are preventive, aimed at protecting citizens and airspace.

Poland scrambled fighter jets due to a massive Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine

Due to Russian long-range aviation strikes over the territory of Ukraine, Poland scrambled its fighter jets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

In accordance with current procedures, the Operational Commander of the Armed Forces activated the forces and means at his disposal. Successive pairs of fighter jets were scrambled, and ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance were brought to the highest level of combat readiness.

- the post says.

Such actions are preventive and aimed at protecting citizens and safe airspace, especially in regions close to potential threats. Forces and means remain always ready for immediate response.

Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known28.09.25, 06:02 • 11100 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Polish Armed Forces
Ukraine
Poland