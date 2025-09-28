Poland scrambled fighter jets due to a massive Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine

Due to Russian long-range aviation strikes over the territory of Ukraine, Poland scrambled its fighter jets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

In accordance with current procedures, the Operational Commander of the Armed Forces activated the forces and means at his disposal. Successive pairs of fighter jets were scrambled, and ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance were brought to the highest level of combat readiness. - the post says.

Such actions are preventive and aimed at protecting citizens and safe airspace, especially in regions close to potential threats. Forces and means remain always ready for immediate response.

Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known