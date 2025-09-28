$41.490.00
48.710.00
September 27, 04:24 PM • 24296 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 43785 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 68262 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 117742 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 50340 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 44045 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 39082 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 27451 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 59267 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 60505 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
In Lviv, an accident with injuries occurred on Horodotska and Patona streets: traffic is partially restricted
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast: most targets are flying towards the capital
Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov region
Explosions heard in Kyiv: Air defense working on enemy drones
Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 117735 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 60501 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ivan Fedorov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Poland
Zaporizhzhia
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
MIM-104 Patriot
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Tu-95
Tu-160
MiG-31

Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11095 views

On the night of September 28, Kyiv was subjected to a new attack. Two people were injured in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, where debris damaged residential and non-residential buildings.

Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known
Illustrative photo

On the night of September 28, Kyiv was subjected to a new attack by the Russian Federation. As of 5:45 a.m., 2 casualties were reported in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the city mayor Vitali Klitschko and the head of the local military administration Timur Tkachenko.

Details

- In the Solomianskyi district, drone debris damaged the roof of a five-story residential building.

- In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell on open ground and a two-story non-residential building. The fall of UAV debris on a two-story non-residential building was also recorded. 1 person was injured.

- In the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell on the roof of a high-rise building, and in the Darnytskyi district, on the territory of a private estate.

- In the Holosiivskyi district, a private house was damaged, no casualties were reported.

Emergency services are working at all destruction sites. The authorities urge residents to stay in shelters, as the enemy attack continues.

Zaporizhzhia is once again under attack: the city is being hit by Kalibr missiles28.09.25, 05:42 • 3818 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv