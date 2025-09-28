Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of September 28, Kyiv was subjected to a new attack. Two people were injured in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, where debris damaged residential and non-residential buildings.
On the night of September 28, Kyiv was subjected to a new attack by the Russian Federation. As of 5:45 a.m., 2 casualties were reported in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the city mayor Vitali Klitschko and the head of the local military administration Timur Tkachenko.
Details
- In the Solomianskyi district, drone debris damaged the roof of a five-story residential building.
- In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell on open ground and a two-story non-residential building. The fall of UAV debris on a two-story non-residential building was also recorded. 1 person was injured.
- In the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell on the roof of a high-rise building, and in the Darnytskyi district, on the territory of a private estate.
- In the Holosiivskyi district, a private house was damaged, no casualties were reported.
Emergency services are working at all destruction sites. The authorities urge residents to stay in shelters, as the enemy attack continues.
