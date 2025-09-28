Zaporizhzhia is once again under attack: the city is being hit by Kalibr missiles

On the night of September 28, the occupiers launched another attack on Zaporizhzhia. The city was under UAV attack, and now it is being hit by "Kalibrs". This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the OVA, as reported by UNN.

Russians continue to attack Zaporizhzhia. An enemy strike was launched. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. - the message says.

The city's critical infrastructure was hit. An educational institution was damaged by the blast wave. In addition, a fire broke out in one of the high-rise buildings as a result of the enemy attack.

Later, updated information revealed 4 injured people.

Fedorov also warned of the threat of cruise missile attacks and urged residents not to neglect safety.

Recall

Before this, Zaporizhzhia was under UAV attack. Russians launched at least four strikes on Zaporizhzhia, damaging a gas station and a private house. Two men aged 21 and 32, and a 22-year-old woman were injured.