Poland scrambles military aircraft due to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Poland has activated its military aviation. The planes took off because of a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. This is reported by the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Attention, in connection with the attack of the Russian Federation, which is striking at targets located on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft have begun operating in our airspace.

In accordance with the current procedure, the operational commander of the Polish Air Force has deployed all available forces and means, fighter pairs have been brought together, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness. The measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in the areas adjacent to the threatened territories.

The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is in control of the situation, and its subordinate forces and means are in full readiness for immediate response