USA resumes issuing visas to foreign students, but requires access to social media accounts

The U.S. Department of State announced the resumption of the previously suspended student visa application process for foreigners. At the same time, all applicants are now required to provide the government with access to their social media accounts. This is reported by the publication Associated Press (AP), as reported by UNN.

Details

The department stated that consular officers will review posts and messages to identify hostile attitudes towards the USA, its government, culture, institutions, or fundamental principles.

It is noted that the May decision to suspend student visa processing has been canceled. However, new applicants who refuse to make their social media profiles publicly viewable may be denied a visa. Refusal is considered an attempt to evade scrutiny or hide online activity.

According to officials, the Trump administration temporarily suspended interview scheduling for new student visas last month as it prepared to expand scrutiny of foreigners' social media activity.

Students worldwide eagerly await the resumption of visa interview scheduling by U.S. consulates, as the time left before the start of the academic year for booking tickets and finding accommodation is shrinking. - AP reports.

As the publication writes, internal instructions for consuls state that they should pay attention to "any signs of hostility towards U.S. citizens, culture, government, institutions, or fundamental principles."

Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, stated that the new policy resembles the ideological screenings of the Cold War era, when many artists and scientists were banned from entering the U.S.

This policy turns every consul into a censor, and it will inevitably chill political expression – both within the U.S. and abroad - Jaffer said.

Foreign students in the U.S. are currently under increased scrutiny from various quarters. In the spring, the Trump administration revoked study permits for thousands of students, even those with minor offenses such as traffic violations – this decision was later reversed.

Recall

On May 22, 2025, the Trump administration stopped admitting foreign students to Harvard University. This happened after disputes over the legality of the Department of Homeland Security's request for records.

At the end of May 2025, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the U.S. plans to begin an "aggressive" visa cancellation for Chinese students, demonstrating the administration of President Donald Trump's commitment to strengthening control over foreigners studying at American universities.

The Trump administration also ordered a suspension of student visa applications and an expansion of social media checks for applicants. This was related to increased control over universities and protests.

Donald Trump signed a decree prohibiting the entry into the U.S. of most foreign students planning to study at Harvard. The reason cited was accusations against the university of ties with Chinese researchers.

Harvard in talks with universities about admitting students affected by Donald Trump's visa restrictions