Harvard in talks with universities about admitting students affected by Donald Trump's visa restrictions

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days
11:52 AM • 2568 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 8912 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

08:00 AM • 50449 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 55350 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:55 AM • 37079 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:30 AM • 41477 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
June 9, 05:45 AM • 88542 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 59640 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 113511 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 146591 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
6.3m/s
44%
751mm
Popular news

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 55383 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 20813 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

08:28 AM • 33175 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

09:23 AM • 47577 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 16506 views
Publications

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 50449 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 88542 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 78673 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 232818 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 199562 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 16576 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 21008 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 55350 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 101777 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 124448 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Harvard in talks with universities about admitting students affected by Donald Trump's visa restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

Harvard University is in talks with other universities about temporarily hosting international students barred from entering the U.S. due to Trump's restrictions. Studying abroad options are being considered.

Harvard in talks with universities about admitting students affected by Donald Trump's visa restrictions

Harvard University was in talks with leading American and international universities about temporarily accommodating foreign students who are banned from college due to President Donald Trump's tough measures. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

According to faculty at these institutions, leaders at the University of Chicago and the London School of Business discussed adapting students admitted to Harvard for the upcoming academic year who are now threatened with visa denials. Other U.S. universities are exploring ways to help their current and incoming international students, including by relocating them to campuses outside the country. The Trump administration has banned Harvard from accepting international students as part of its broader campaign against what it sees as liberal bias and anti-Semitism on American campuses. Last week, a judge temporarily froze the order, postponing Trump's actions.

The administration has suspended consideration of all visa applications from prospective students wishing to study anywhere in the country, tightening background checks, including through social media. It has also canceled visas and detained foreign students who it says were involved in protests, mainly against Israel over the war with Hamas in Gaza. The campaign risks cutting funding to institutions that have become dependent on tuition revenue from the more than 1.1 million foreign nationals studying in the United States. Most of these students are from China and India. The Department of Commerce estimates that foreign students generate an economic benefit of $45 billion a year.

Nafsa, a network of universities and individuals involved in international education, criticized the "unacceptable attack on an already thorough screening and monitoring process that creates an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear."

ETS chief Amit Sevak, which administers the largest English language test for international students entering U.S. universities, told the Financial Times that the number of test applications has fallen by two percent.

Now that the fall semester is just around the corner, some international students may drop out, postpone applications or transfer to other educational institutions. The most serious consequences will be in 2026

– he said.

Last week, Harvard launched a new legal campaign to block Trump's latest moves to prevent it from accepting international students.

Contingency plans are being developed to allow international students and scholars to continue their work at Harvard this summer and throughout the upcoming academic year

– said Harvard President Alan Garber.

Trump has focused his fiercest attacks on Harvard, which accepts 27 percent of its students from abroad. However, international students at universities across the country have expressed concern that if they return home for the summer, they may not be accepted again. Suzanne Rivera, president of Macalester College in Minneapolis, a fifth of whose students are international, has launched a fundraising campaign among alumni and is creating additional internships to support international students who choose not to leave the U.S. for the holidays.

Our concern now is that these policy changes may create obstacles that prevent students from returning to campus or new ones from entering. There is widespread fear among international students among us that if they return home, they may face difficulties re-entering, even if they have a valid visa

– she said.

New York University, Northeastern University, and Hult are among the universities with campuses in other countries, allowing them to reallocate places abroad for students who are not U.S. citizens if visa delays persist. Several others have branches in Qatar. Martin Bäum, Executive Vice President of Hult International Business School, said he has not yet seen any visa issues with prospective students.

However, delegating teaching to partner universities can lead to complications due to different costs and academic standards, as well as uncertainty about whether students can receive credit for courses taken elsewhere. Grant Cornwell, president of Rollins College in Florida, where about 10 percent of students are from abroad, said that the presence of international students provides more than just financial benefits.

These perspectives enrich the class, which is directly in line with our mission: to enable students to learn with and from people who see the world differently. Both current and new students are concerned while waiting for visa appointments for new issuances and renewals. We believe this could have a negative impact in the years to come

- he said.

Let us remind you

Donald Trump signed a decree banning most foreign students planning to study at Harvard from entering the United States. The reason is the university's alleged ties to Chinese researchers.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of Commerce
Israel
Financial Times
Donald Trump
India
Qatar
China
Gaza Strip
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9