Russia struck a nighttime strike on gas infrastructure: emergency power outages are being used in Ukraine - Galushchenko

Last night, Russian troops again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure, striking at gas facilities. This was reported by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko, UNN reports.

Details

As of this morning, the situation remains tense and the power supply system is under threat.

In order to reduce risks to the power grid, the transmission system operator is forced to implement emergency power supply restrictions. The damage will be assessed as soon as the security situation allows.

The Minister of Energy urges citizens to trust only official reports and to follow safety measures. As long as the threat continues, it is necessary to stay in shelters.

