The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 36018 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 93017 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 52923 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 74435 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 75630 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 51484 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 167807 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 113143 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 166378 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94819 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Six local residents killed, 44 injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv region, killing 6 people and wounding 44. An investigation into war crimes has been launched, and rescue operations are complicated by the proximity to the Russian Federation.

Six local residents killed, 44 injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy attacks

Over the past day, Russian troops managed to attack the city of Kharkiv, Izyum, Kharkiv, Chuguyiv and Kupyansk districts - as a result of the occupying shelling, 6 people died and almost 50 were injured. Pre-trial investigations into the facts of war crimes have been launched. UNN reports with reference to the police and the prosecutor's office of Kharkiv region.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy killed six residents of Kharkiv region, another 44 people were injured: the police continue to document war crimes

- reports the Telegram channel of the police of Kharkiv region.

Also, as of this morning, the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office channel reported that the Russian army carried out air strikes on the Kharkiv region.

In Kherson region, Russians shelled Bilozirka: a woman died, two people were injured08.06.25, 02:21 • 2678 views

According to the investigation:

On June 8, at about 04:10, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a series of air strikes on Kharkiv region.

In the village of Kozacha Lopan, a CAB hit a private house. A man was pulled out from under the rubble, he received numerous injuries.

Presumably, there is another man under the rubble, but the search and rescue operation is complicated by the close location of the settlement to the Russian Federation

- informs the department.

Also in the village of Slatine, at least 10 households were damaged as a result of the air strike. No casualties.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Reminder

Russians are trying to seize Lyman in Donetsk region, bypassing the city and trying to occupy key heights. The offensive in the Lyman direction has been going on for a year, the Russians are using aviation and drones.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements08.06.25, 07:12 • 15093 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Kozacha Lopan
Kharkiv
