Six local residents killed, 44 injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy attacks

Over the past day, Russian troops managed to attack the city of Kharkiv, Izyum, Kharkiv, Chuguyiv and Kupyansk districts - as a result of the occupying shelling, 6 people died and almost 50 were injured. Pre-trial investigations into the facts of war crimes have been launched. UNN reports with reference to the police and the prosecutor's office of Kharkiv region.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy killed six residents of Kharkiv region, another 44 people were injured: the police continue to document war crimes - reports the Telegram channel of the police of Kharkiv region.

Also, as of this morning, the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office channel reported that the Russian army carried out air strikes on the Kharkiv region.

In Kherson region, Russians shelled Bilozirka: a woman died, two people were injured

According to the investigation:

On June 8, at about 04:10, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a series of air strikes on Kharkiv region.

In the village of Kozacha Lopan, a CAB hit a private house. A man was pulled out from under the rubble, he received numerous injuries.

Presumably, there is another man under the rubble, but the search and rescue operation is complicated by the close location of the settlement to the Russian Federation - informs the department.

Also in the village of Slatine, at least 10 households were damaged as a result of the air strike. No casualties.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Reminder

Russians are trying to seize Lyman in Donetsk region, bypassing the city and trying to occupy key heights. The offensive in the Lyman direction has been going on for a year, the Russians are using aviation and drones.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements