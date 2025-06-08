In Kherson region, Russians shelled Bilozirka: a woman died, two people were injured

On Saturday evening, June 7, the Russian army shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson region with artillery. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, as a result of the shelling, a 72-year-old woman who was in the house at the time of the strike sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Two people were also injured in the attack. A 49-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman suffered explosive and traumatic brain injuries and contusions. In addition, the victim has shrapnel wounds to the head, torso, arms and legs - said Prokudin.

He added that the "emergency" team provided assistance to both victims on the spot. They refused hospitalization.

Let us remind you

The night before, the occupying forces shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. Residential buildings came under enemy fire - two high-rise buildings were damaged. As a result of the shelling, a couple died - a 56-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.

