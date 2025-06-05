$41.480.16
Russians destroy Kherson RSA building with second strike in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

Russian troops struck the center of Kherson, destroying the Kherson Regional State Administration building. Information regarding casualties is being clarified, and there is damage to the City Council building.

Russians destroy Kherson RSA building with second strike in a day

Russian forces destroyed the Kherson Regional State Administration building, carrying out the second strike of the day, according to Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

Russians destroyed the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration. We are clarifying information about the victims

"Kherson Regional State Administration, the second Russian strike of the day. Why? What is the logic of the actions? It is completely absent," - commented the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak on Telegram.

Earlier

Russian forces dropped four CABs on the center of Kherson in the morning, the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration suffered even greater destruction due to the strikes, and the premises of one of the departments of the Kherson City Council were also damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
