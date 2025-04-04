Kozacha Lopan

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15186 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27558 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64272 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213032 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122197 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391411 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310302 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213658 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244174 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255069 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131216 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131216 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213032 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213032 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391411 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254024 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254024 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310302 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2718 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13728 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44864 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71978 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57089 views

News by theme

Russians fire at a civilian car in Kharkiv region: one killed and one wounded

A 38-year-old man was killed in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, when an FPV drone struck a civilian car. His 56-year-old sister suffered an acute stress reaction.

War • October 11, 11:05 AM • 12991 views

Russians attacked Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region with an FPV drone: an 86-year-old man was wounded

Russian occupants attacked Kozacha Lopan with an FPV drone, wounding an 86-year-old man. Over the past day, seven people, including three children, were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of hostile shelling.

War • October 11, 09:35 AM • 14600 views

4 killed, 10 wounded: consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region over the last day

Hostile shelling of settlements in Kharkiv region resulted in 4 deaths and 10 injuries. Residential buildings, an educational institution and a car were damaged in different districts of the region.

War • September 29, 06:37 AM • 17573 views

Judge Leonid Loboyko was killed in a drone attack in Kharkiv region - the Supreme Court confirmed his name

Leonid Loboyko, a judge of the Supreme Court in the Criminal Court of Cassation, was killed by an enemy drone attack. The tragedy occurred on September 28, 2024, in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region.

War • September 28, 03:26 PM • 28963 views

Supreme Court judge killed by drone strike while delivering humanitarian aid in Kharkiv region

A civilian car was attacked by an enemy drone in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region. A 61-year-old Supreme Court judge delivering humanitarian aid was killed, and three women were injured.

War • September 28, 02:03 PM • 29081 views

Russian army strikes at Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region at night: there are damages

At night, Russian troops attacked Kozachya Lopan, damaging two houses. During the day, the occupiers also shelled other settlements in Kharkiv region, injuring one woman in Kupiansk.

War • August 19, 05:49 AM • 25958 views

Kharkiv region: Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and three districts, one injured in drone attack

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and three districts of the region. A 62-year-old man was injured, fires broke out in residential buildings, infrastructure and 26 vehicles were damaged.

War • August 7, 06:09 AM • 30682 views

Enemy drone hit a car in Kharkiv region: two women were injured

Two women aged 62 and 65 were injured when a Russian drone hit their car in a village in the Kharkiv region.

War • June 7, 01:45 PM • 15793 views

Russian army fired at recreation centers in Kharkiv region, during the day it is known about 3 injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled at least three areas over the past day, including recreation centers, it is known about three injured.

War • June 5, 06:00 AM • 19918 views

Russians attacked Kharkiv region with aircraft, MLRS, mortars: police report on the consequences

Russian troops shelled populated areas of Kharkiv region with aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, damaging residential buildings, private homes and civilian infrastructure, injuring several civilians and forcing the evacuation of more than 1,600 residents from frontline areas, police said.

War • May 13, 05:18 AM • 21878 views

Kharkiv region: Russians bombed Vovchansk in the morning: 73-year-old woman killed

As a result of Russian shelling in 27 settlements in Kharkiv region, 3 people were killed, including a 73-year-old woman, and 6 others were injured.

War • May 12, 06:34 AM • 60664 views

Enemy hits with KABs in Kharkiv region, teenager among wounded

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled several settlements, damaging residential buildings and injuring civilians, including a 16-year-old girl.

War • May 7, 05:30 AM • 25990 views

Enemy attacked Kharkiv with KABs at night, fired missiles at the region - RMA

Russian missile and artillery shelling of Kharkiv and the region on April 23-24 resulted in 6 people being injured and damage to residential buildings, cars, and infrastructure.

War • April 24, 05:59 AM • 105118 views

Occupants shelled Kharkiv and about 15 settlements of the region: there are dead and wounded

As a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region, 2 civilians were killed, 3 others were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure in about 15 settlements were damaged.

War • April 21, 07:22 AM • 71764 views

In Kharkiv region, two wounded, an apartment building and a UOC building burned down in 24 hours due to Russian strikes

Two people were injured and fires broke out, including in a residential building, as a result of Russian strikes in Kharkiv region.

War • April 19, 06:06 AM • 92484 views

No Russian strikes recorded in Kharkiv, enemy dropped missiles on Borova in the evening, damage to court and pension fund - RMA

Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kharkiv region with artillery and aircraft, damaging residential buildings, administrative buildings, and infrastructure, but no hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv itself.

War • April 17, 05:29 AM • 23761 views

No Russian attacks in Kharkiv over the day, tractor driver exploded on explosives in the region - RMA

Two civilians were killed and four injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on an educational institution in the village of Lukyantsi, Kharkiv district, and about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region were shelled by Russian troops with artillery and mortar fire.

War • April 16, 05:52 AM • 19957 views

russian attacks terrorize Kharkiv region, leaving 1 civilian dead and 9 wounded

On April 12-13, about 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including Kupiansk, Vovchansk, and others, were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by russian troops, resulting in 9 civilians being injured, 1 killed, and many buildings and vehicles damaged.

War • April 13, 06:10 AM • 25138 views

Helped Nazis kidnap Ukrainians during the battle for Kharkiv: Russian Gauleiter's "assistant" detained

The Security Service and the National Police detained a 46-year-old resident of the village of Kozacha Lopan, who was an "assistant" to a local gauleiter during the occupation of the village and helped Russians kidnap Ukrainians and rob their property.

War • April 11, 11:56 AM • 20944 views

Russians attacked Kharkiv with UMBP D-30, shelled the region with KABs and Lancet, there are wounded - RMA

Russian forces shelled several settlements in the Kharkiv region, damaging residential buildings, a business, an educational institution, a cafe, and wounding at least 5 people.

War • April 10, 06:15 AM • 24587 views

russians with air support conduct attacks in Novopavlivka and Bakhmut directions - General Staff

Over the past day, the enemy conducted attacks in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense line with the support of aviation, but Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks and inflicted losses on Russian troops and equipment.

War • April 9, 05:09 PM • 85632 views

Occupants attacked about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region overnight: a 64-year-old man was injured

Russian troops shelled about 20 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday. A 64-year-old man was injured in a strike on Vovchansk.

War • April 9, 05:56 AM • 32690 views

Ministry of Energy: Almost 500 consumers in Kharkiv region are without gas supply as a result of Russian shelling, power outages in 8 regions

Almost 500 consumers in Kharkiv region were left without gas supply due to Russian shelling, and power outages are observed in 8 regions of Ukraine.

Society • April 8, 10:32 AM • 27819 views

Occupants attacked Ryasne village in Kharkiv region at night, five people injured in the region due to Russian attacks

Russian troops attacked the village of Ryasne, Kharkiv region, at night, damaging residential buildings and power grids. In Kharkiv, 5 people were injured and 19 buildings were damaged as a result of enemy shelling on April 7.

Society • April 8, 05:43 AM • 31159 views

Civilian infrastructure and gas pipeline damaged in Kozacha Lopan as a result of hostile shelling

A CAB strike in Kozacha Lopan damaged civilian infrastructure, private houses and a gas pipeline, leading to a gas supply cut-off in the affected area.

War • April 7, 05:24 PM • 45976 views

Day in Kharkiv region: strikes on Kharkiv and Lozivske, there are dead and wounded

On April 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and settlements in Kharkiv, Izyum, and Kupiansk districts, resulting in casualties and damage to residential buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure.

War • April 7, 07:02 AM • 40109 views

Occupants fired from S-300 and KABs in Kharkiv region overnight: two wounded

Russian troops fired mortars, artillery, and S-300 missile systems at about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region, damaging buildings and injuring two civilians in Vovchansk and Kupiansk.

Society • April 2, 05:39 AM • 29649 views

Over 100 settlements under occupants' fire, 49 combat engagements registered - General Staff

More than 100 settlements came under enemy fire, 49 combat engagements were recorded, and Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 40 Russian attacks, including attempts to break through the defense near Novopavlivka and Bakhmut.

War • March 31, 05:40 PM • 91502 views

Today is the Day of the National Guard of Ukraine: the role of the National Guard in repelling Russian aggression

The formation of the National Guard of Ukraine began in 1991. In 1999, the National Guard became subordinate to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, but was completely disbanded the following year. The National Guard was revived in the spring of 2014

Society • March 26, 05:44 AM • 28795 views

Situation in Kharkiv region: the enemy shelled a private enterprise in Kharkiv once again, a man was killed in Chuhuiv district

A 72-year-old man was killed in Chuhuiv district when the enemy shelled settlements in Kharkiv region, damaging private houses and a car.

War • March 24, 07:26 AM • 74229 views