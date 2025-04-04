A 38-year-old man was killed in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, when an FPV drone struck a civilian car. His 56-year-old sister suffered an acute stress reaction.
Russian occupants attacked Kozacha Lopan with an FPV drone, wounding an 86-year-old man. Over the past day, seven people, including three children, were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of hostile shelling.
Hostile shelling of settlements in Kharkiv region resulted in 4 deaths and 10 injuries. Residential buildings, an educational institution and a car were damaged in different districts of the region.
Leonid Loboyko, a judge of the Supreme Court in the Criminal Court of Cassation, was killed by an enemy drone attack. The tragedy occurred on September 28, 2024, in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region.
A civilian car was attacked by an enemy drone in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region. A 61-year-old Supreme Court judge delivering humanitarian aid was killed, and three women were injured.
At night, Russian troops attacked Kozachya Lopan, damaging two houses. During the day, the occupiers also shelled other settlements in Kharkiv region, injuring one woman in Kupiansk.
Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and three districts of the region. A 62-year-old man was injured, fires broke out in residential buildings, infrastructure and 26 vehicles were damaged.
Two women aged 62 and 65 were injured when a Russian drone hit their car in a village in the Kharkiv region.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled at least three areas over the past day, including recreation centers, it is known about three injured.
Russian troops shelled populated areas of Kharkiv region with aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, damaging residential buildings, private homes and civilian infrastructure, injuring several civilians and forcing the evacuation of more than 1,600 residents from frontline areas, police said.
As a result of Russian shelling in 27 settlements in Kharkiv region, 3 people were killed, including a 73-year-old woman, and 6 others were injured.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled several settlements, damaging residential buildings and injuring civilians, including a 16-year-old girl.
Russian missile and artillery shelling of Kharkiv and the region on April 23-24 resulted in 6 people being injured and damage to residential buildings, cars, and infrastructure.
As a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region, 2 civilians were killed, 3 others were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure in about 15 settlements were damaged.
Two people were injured and fires broke out, including in a residential building, as a result of Russian strikes in Kharkiv region.
Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kharkiv region with artillery and aircraft, damaging residential buildings, administrative buildings, and infrastructure, but no hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv itself.
Two civilians were killed and four injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on an educational institution in the village of Lukyantsi, Kharkiv district, and about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region were shelled by Russian troops with artillery and mortar fire.
On April 12-13, about 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including Kupiansk, Vovchansk, and others, were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by russian troops, resulting in 9 civilians being injured, 1 killed, and many buildings and vehicles damaged.
The Security Service and the National Police detained a 46-year-old resident of the village of Kozacha Lopan, who was an "assistant" to a local gauleiter during the occupation of the village and helped Russians kidnap Ukrainians and rob their property.
Russian forces shelled several settlements in the Kharkiv region, damaging residential buildings, a business, an educational institution, a cafe, and wounding at least 5 people.
Over the past day, the enemy conducted attacks in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense line with the support of aviation, but Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks and inflicted losses on Russian troops and equipment.
Russian troops shelled about 20 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday. A 64-year-old man was injured in a strike on Vovchansk.
Almost 500 consumers in Kharkiv region were left without gas supply due to Russian shelling, and power outages are observed in 8 regions of Ukraine.
Russian troops attacked the village of Ryasne, Kharkiv region, at night, damaging residential buildings and power grids. In Kharkiv, 5 people were injured and 19 buildings were damaged as a result of enemy shelling on April 7.
A CAB strike in Kozacha Lopan damaged civilian infrastructure, private houses and a gas pipeline, leading to a gas supply cut-off in the affected area.
On April 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and settlements in Kharkiv, Izyum, and Kupiansk districts, resulting in casualties and damage to residential buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure.
Russian troops fired mortars, artillery, and S-300 missile systems at about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region, damaging buildings and injuring two civilians in Vovchansk and Kupiansk.
More than 100 settlements came under enemy fire, 49 combat engagements were recorded, and Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 40 Russian attacks, including attempts to break through the defense near Novopavlivka and Bakhmut.
The formation of the National Guard of Ukraine began in 1991. In 1999, the National Guard became subordinate to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, but was completely disbanded the following year. The National Guard was revived in the spring of 2014
A 72-year-old man was killed in Chuhuiv district when the enemy shelled settlements in Kharkiv region, damaging private houses and a car.