Russian army fired at recreation centers in Kharkiv region, during the day it is known about 3 injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled at least three areas over the past day, including recreation centers, it is known about three injured, said on Wednesday the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sinegubov, enemy attacks over the past day were recorded:

23: 22, Kazachya Lopan village, Kharkiv region. as a result of the shelling, three houses and a car were damaged.

17: 28, Yurchenkovo village, Chuguevsky district. as a result of the shelling, a house, an outbuilding and a garage burned.

17: 10, Volchansk city. As a result of the shelling, a car burned. A man was injured

17: 00, Kucherovka village, Kupyansky district. as a result of the shelling, the feed shop and outbuildings of the pig farm burned.

17: 00, Volchansk city. As a result of dropping ammunition from an FPV Drone, a woman was injured.

15: 45, zarechnoye village, Chuguevsky district. territory of the Recreation Center. Three one-story wooden houses, a 2-storey building and a dining room caught fire.

15: 30, Stary Saltov village, Chuguevsky district. shelling of a recreation center. No injuries.

14: 30, Yurchenkovo village, Chuguevsky district. as a result of direct hit shelling, a house and an outbuilding were destroyed.

12: 00, Volchansky Khutor village, Chuguevsky district. as a result of the shelling, a man was injured.

Also, according to him, at 17:40 in the village of Kamenka, Izyumsky district, as a result of an offensive on the PFM-1 petal mine, a woman was injured.

"One military clash continues in the Kharkiv direction. In the Kupyansky direction, the number of military clashes increased to 13. our soldiers successfully repelled five attacks, and eight more continue near Sinkovka, Novoselovka, Novoegorovka and Stelmakhovka," Sinegubov said in Telegram.

