Russian army fired at recreation centers in Kharkiv region, during the day it is known about 3 injured

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 40986 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100756 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144005 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148612 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244009 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172877 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164411 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222236 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76671 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110305 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35970 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 49399 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 85635 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244010 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222236 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208573 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234492 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221476 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 40927 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25453 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30744 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110302 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112548 views
Russian army fired at recreation centers in Kharkiv region, during the day it is known about 3 injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19897 views

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled at least three areas over the past day, including recreation centers, it is known about three injured.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled at least three areas over the past day, including recreation centers, it is known about three injured, said on Wednesday the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sinegubov, enemy attacks over the past day were recorded:

  • 23: 22, Kazachya Lopan village, Kharkiv region. as a result of the shelling, three houses and a car were damaged. 
  • 17: 28, Yurchenkovo village, Chuguevsky district. as a result of the shelling, a house, an outbuilding and a garage burned. 
  • 17: 10, Volchansk city. As a result of the shelling, a car burned. A man was injured 
  • 17: 00, Kucherovka village, Kupyansky district. as a result of the shelling, the feed shop and outbuildings of the pig farm burned. 
  • 17: 00, Volchansk city. As a result of dropping ammunition from an FPV Drone, a woman was injured. 
  • 15: 45, zarechnoye village, Chuguevsky district. territory of the Recreation Center. Three one-story wooden houses, a 2-storey building and a dining room caught fire. 
  • 15: 30, Stary Saltov village, Chuguevsky district. shelling of a recreation center. No injuries. 
  • 14: 30, Yurchenkovo village, Chuguevsky district. as a result of direct hit shelling, a house and an outbuilding were destroyed. 
  • 12: 00, Volchansky Khutor village, Chuguevsky district. as a result of the shelling, a man was injured.

Also, according to him, at 17:40 in the village of Kamenka, Izyumsky district, as a result of an offensive on the PFM-1 petal mine, a woman was injured.

"One military clash continues in the Kharkiv direction. In the Kupyansky direction, the number of military clashes increased to 13. our soldiers successfully repelled five attacks, and eight more continue near Sinkovka, Novoselovka, Novoegorovka and Stelmakhovka," Sinegubov said in Telegram.

Hit with rockets and drones: in May, Kharkiv survived 76 attacks6/4/24, 10:03 PM • 32347 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kozacha-lopanKozacha Lopan
telegramTelegram
kharkivKharkiv

