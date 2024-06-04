Hit with rockets and drones: in May, Kharkiv survived 76 attacks

Kharkiv in May survived 76 attacks. According to the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, the air alert lasted 474 hours and 55 minutes, reports UNN.

In May alone, Kharkiv experienced 76 attacks. This is almost three times more than it was in April. Of these, 37 strikes were carried out by UMPB-D30, 25 — by missiles, 12-by Shahed-type UAVs and 3-by Lancet-type UAVs Terekhov said.

The mayor added that air danger signals were announced in the city 193 times and lasted a total of 474 hours and 55 minutes.

