Hit with rockets and drones: in May, Kharkiv survived 76 attacks

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Hit with rockets and drones: in May, Kharkiv survived 76 attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

In May, air danger signals were announced in Kharkiv 193 times and lasted a total of 474 hours and 55 minutes.

Kharkiv in May survived 76 attacks. According to the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, the air alert lasted 474 hours and 55 minutes, reports UNN.

In May alone, Kharkiv experienced 76 attacks. This is almost three times more than it was in April. Of these, 37 strikes were carried out by UMPB-D30, 25 — by missiles, 12-by Shahed-type UAVs and 3-by Lancet-type UAVs 

Terekhov said.

The mayor added that air danger signals were announced in the city 193 times and lasted a total of 474 hours and 55 minutes.

Sinegubov on the situation in Kharkiv region: the enemy continues to destroy civilian infrastructure04.06.24, 14:28 • 14925 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
kharkivKharkiv

