The Kremlin refused to "publicly" discuss its draft "memorandum"

The Russian Federation does not plan to publicly discuss the content of the "memorandum" project regarding the settlement of the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"We talked to you yesterday about the fact that we will not publicly discuss the content of the projects we exchange, because all negotiations must be conducted in a closed, not public, mode," Peskov said, answering the question of whether the conditions for a temporary truce are mentioned in the Russian draft "memorandum".

Also, according to him, the Russian delegation is ready to present the Ukrainian side with a "memorandum" on the settlement during the second round of negotiations in Istanbul on June 2.

Let us remind you

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha called on representatives of the Russian Federation not to wait until June 2, but to hand over the Russian "memorandum" on the ceasefire to Ukraine. Kyiv, according to him, expects that the Russian side will not disrupt the next meeting and "immediately submit its proposals for consideration, as was agreed earlier."

Earlier, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov handed over to the assistant of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Medinsky, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to transfer their document to Ukraine for processing.