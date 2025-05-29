$41.590.09
Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 12932 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 31890 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 31780 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56807 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 62693 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 101905 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 103639 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 111431 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100821 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171254 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Publications
Exclusives
The Kremlin refused to "publicly" discuss its draft "memorandum"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

dmitry peskov said that the Russian Federation will not publicly discuss the content of the draft memorandum. The Ukrainian side is waiting for the Russian memorandum on the ceasefire.

The Kremlin refused to "publicly" discuss its draft "memorandum"

The Russian Federation does not plan to publicly discuss the content of the "memorandum" project regarding the settlement of the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"We talked to you yesterday about the fact that we will not publicly discuss the content of the projects we exchange, because all negotiations must be conducted in a closed, not public, mode," Peskov said, answering the question of whether the conditions for a temporary truce are mentioned in the Russian draft "memorandum".

Also, according to him, the Russian delegation is ready to present the Ukrainian side with a "memorandum" on the settlement during the second round of negotiations in Istanbul on June 2.

Let us remind you

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha called on representatives of the Russian Federation not to wait until June 2, but to hand over the Russian "memorandum" on the ceasefire to Ukraine. Kyiv, according to him, expects that the Russian side will not disrupt the next meeting and "immediately submit its proposals for consideration, as was agreed earlier."

Earlier, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov handed over to the assistant of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Medinsky, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to transfer their document to Ukraine for processing.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Rustem Umerov
Istanbul
Ukraine
Kyiv
