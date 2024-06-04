Sinegubov on the situation in Kharkiv region: the enemy continues to destroy civilian infrastructure

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Sinegubov on the situation in Kharkiv region: the enemy continues to destroy civilian infrastructure

Sinegubov on the situation in Kharkiv region: the enemy continues to destroy civilian infrastructure

Kyiv  •  UNN

The enemy continues to destroy civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, firing 30 guided aerial bombs on the area during the day.

The russians are constantly shelling Kharkiv region, in particular, 30 guided aerial bombs were dropped yesterday, private buildings were damaged and destroyed. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Yesterday, at the end of the working day, the Kholodnogorsk District of Kharkiv was shelled. As a result of the impact, the building of an educational institution was destroyed. The enemy also shelled the border area, Liptsy, Volchansky and Kupyansky directions. Unfortunately, there are victims. Also, over the past day, we had about 30 cubic meters. The enemy continues to destroy our civilian infrastructure

Sinegubov says.

He said that in the morning, in fact, the enemy struck the center of Kupyansk with a kabom, as a result of which three  private households were destroyed. The State Emergency Service rescued one common-law man from the rubble, search operations continue.

He also said that the situation in the Lipetsk and Volchansky directions remains unchanged. The enemy also has no success either in the north or in Kupyansk region.

Recall

In Kharkiv, in the worst case scenario, the enemy will try to repeat the strategy it used against Syrian Aleppo in 2016 - when the russian air force destroyed electricity and water supply, bombed hospitals and schools.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

