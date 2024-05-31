Swiss volunteer wounded in Russian shelling of Kharkiv region

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv region , a volunteer from Switzerland was wounded, reports UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 31, at about 14:00, the Russian military shelled the village of Shestakovo, Chuguevsky district. Two men aged 29 and 38 were injured.

Residential buildings and farm buildings were damaged.

Also on May 30, a volunteer from Switzerland was wounded due to enemy shelling in the city of Volchansk. The man arrived in Ukraine on a humanitarian mission to help evacuate people and animals from areas of active hostilities. Doctors helped him.

Prosecutors and police investigators take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces.

