Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Swiss volunteer wounded in Russian shelling of Kharkiv region

Swiss volunteer wounded in Russian shelling of Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57515 views

A volunteer from Switzerland was wounded in Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region while performing a humanitarian mission to evacuate people and animals from war zones.

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv region , a volunteer from Switzerland was wounded, reports UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 31, at about 14:00, the Russian military shelled the village of Shestakovo, Chuguevsky district. Two men aged 29 and 38 were injured.

Residential buildings and farm buildings were damaged.

Also on May 30, a volunteer from Switzerland was wounded due to enemy shelling in the city of Volchansk. The man arrived in Ukraine on a humanitarian mission to help evacuate people and animals from areas of active hostilities. Doctors helped him.

Prosecutors and police investigators take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces.

In fact, the entire Kharkiv operation of the Russian Federation comes down to an attempt to weaken the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the frontline as a whole - Zelensky17.05.24, 20:15 • 21784 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
switzerlandSwitzerland
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

