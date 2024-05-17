In fact, the entire Kharkiv operation of the Russian Federation comes down to an attempt to weaken the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the frontline as a whole - Zelensky

In fact, the entire Kharkiv operation of the Russians boils down to an attempt to weaken Ukrainian forces along the entire frontline and at the same time to strengthen Russian propaganda - propaganda aimed at world leaders. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports.

Our military. The Chief of Staff reported on the situation at the front. Kharkiv directions: Vovchansk, Liptsi, Kupiansk. We are holding back the Russian pressure. I thank every brigade and every unit - Zelensky said.

He noted that constant attention is being paid to the Donetsk sector, especially to the Pokrovske area, where the fighting is the most intense and the number of battles is the highest.

In fact, the occupier's entire Kharkiv operation is an attempt to weaken our forces along the entire frontline and at the same time to strengthen its propaganda, which is also aimed at world leaders. Russia wants to show that it is the one who determines what happens next with the war. Our task is to thwart Russia's attempt to expand the war and prevent the occupier from breaking both the front and our diplomacy, the way we bring a just peace closer - Zelensky said.

The greatest pressure on the positions of the Russian Defense Forces is exerted in the area of Novooleksandrivka

Appendix

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reportedthat the enemy had expanded the area of active hostilities by almost 70 kilometers.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Russians continue to try to advance in the Kharkiv region. However, Ukrainian troops are fighting near the border, successfully repelling another enemy invasion.