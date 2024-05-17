The greatest pressure on the positions of the Russian Defense Forces is exerted in the area of Novooleksandrivka

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian proxies continue to be active, with the number of combat engagements increasing to 21. The enemy is putting the most pressure on Ukrainian positions in the area of Novooleksandrivka. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The General Staff reports that Ukrainian troops continue to resolutely counter Russian occupants' attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense, with most of the fighting taking place in the Kramatorsk, Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.

It is reported that in the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Novyi, Andriivka and Ivanivka. They struck with a guided aerial bomb near Pivnichne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy continues to be active, with the number of combat engagements increasing to 21. The enemy is putting the greatest pressure on our positions in the area of Novooleksandrivka. He also attacked near Umanske and Netaylove. The situation is under control - the statement said.

Situation in the Pokrovske sector is changing dynamically - Voloshyn

It is noted that the invaders have already tried to improve the tactical situation in the Kurakhivka direction 16 times. They receive a decent rebuff from Ukrainian soldiers, the number of enemy losses is being clarified.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants carried out two air strikes in the vicinity of Staromayorske. The situation remained unchanged. In the Prydniprovsky sector, the areas near Tyahyntsi, Tokarivka and Ivanivka came under artillery fire. The number of unsuccessful hostile attacks near Krynky increased to seven. Our fpv drone operators are working effectively - the statement said.

The General Staff notes that there have been no significant changes in the situation in other areas.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers, actively using firepower against enemy manpower and equipment. In certain areas, measures are being taken to improve the tactical situation. The tasks of the troop groupings have been defined and proven - the General Staff informs.

Russian invaders launched an unsuccessful attack in the Hlyboke-Liptsi area in Kharkiv region.