The greatest pressure on the positions of the Russian Defense Forces is exerted in the area of Novooleksandrivka

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82317 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107567 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150406 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154422 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250638 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174214 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165462 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226061 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40818 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32839 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65082 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33341 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59233 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226061 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212120 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224651 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82317 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59233 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65082 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112970 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113864 views
The greatest pressure on the positions of the Russian Defense Forces is exerted in the area of Novooleksandrivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19459 views

In the Pokrovsk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to 21, with the enemy putting the most pressure on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Novooleksandrivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian proxies continue to be active, with the number of combat engagements increasing to 21. The enemy is putting the most pressure on Ukrainian positions in the area of Novooleksandrivka. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The General Staff reports that Ukrainian troops continue to resolutely counter Russian occupants' attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense, with most of the fighting taking place in the Kramatorsk, Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.

It is reported that in the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Novyi, Andriivka and Ivanivka. They struck with a guided aerial bomb near Pivnichne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy continues to be active, with the number of combat engagements increasing to 21. The enemy is putting the greatest pressure on our positions in the area of Novooleksandrivka. He also attacked near Umanske and Netaylove. The situation is under control

- the statement said.

Situation in the Pokrovske sector is changing dynamically - Voloshyn

It is noted that the invaders have already tried to improve the tactical situation in the Kurakhivka direction 16 times. They receive a decent rebuff from Ukrainian soldiers, the number of enemy losses is being clarified.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants carried out two air strikes in the vicinity of Staromayorske. The situation remained unchanged. In the Prydniprovsky sector, the areas near Tyahyntsi, Tokarivka and Ivanivka came under artillery fire. The number of unsuccessful hostile attacks near Krynky increased to seven. Our fpv drone operators are working effectively

- the statement said.

The General Staff notes that there have been no significant changes in the situation in other areas.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers, actively using firepower against enemy manpower and equipment. In certain areas, measures are being taken to improve the tactical situation. The tasks of the troop groupings have been defined and proven

- the General Staff informs.

Addendum

Russian invaders launched an unsuccessful attack in the Hlyboke-Liptsi area in Kharkiv region.

Anna Murashko

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

