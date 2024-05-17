Situation in the Pokrovske sector is changing dynamically - Voloshyn

Ukrainian forces repelled 41 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. The situation in this area is changing dynamically, in some areas, due to the use of intense fire, the enemy has partially achieved limited tactical success, while in others, the Defense Forces are restoring their lost position and returning lost positions. This was reported by the spokesman of the Khortytsia military unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon on Friday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 41 enemy attacks. The situation in this sector is changing dynamically. Sometimes, due to intense fire, the enemy partially achieves limited tactical success in certain areas, and sometimes our Defense Forces are just restoring the lost position, and the lost positions are returned to them - Voloshyn said.

He added that one of the 47th Brigade's anti-tank units in this area destroyed four tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armored personnel carriers, and a lightly armored tractor and a golf cart in just one shift.

"The enemy keeps trying to conduct assaults in this area, and they are using light armored vehicles," Voloshyn added.

He also noted that the enemy's priority targets are Chasiv Yar, the Kramatorsk agglomeration and attempts to reach Druzhkivka and Sloviansk.

Recall

As of 23:30 on May 16, the enemy conducted 35 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. In some areas, the Defense Forces regrouped as a result of intense fire and enemy assault. Fighting continued in the area of Novooleksandrivka.