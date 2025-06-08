Border guards showed how FPV drones stopped the occupiers' breakthrough on motorcycles and buggies near Vovchansk
Kyiv • UNN
Border guards used FPV drones to thwart an attempt by the Russians to break through to Ukrainian positions in light vehicles in the Vovchansk direction. The occupiers tried to use the element of surprise.
Fighters of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBSU) showed how, with the help of FPV drones, they stopped an attempt by Russian occupiers to break through in light vehicles to Ukrainian positions in the Vovchansk direction. The corresponding video was published on the SBSU's Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the Russians are increasingly resorting to attacks on motorcycles and buggies. One of these episodes was recorded by fighters of the "Forpost" brigade.
Groups of the enemy at high speed tried to break through to the positions of the defenders, but in a matter of seconds they find themselves under the targeted strike of FPV drone operators
Border guards point out that these attempts to break through occur around the clock.
The occupiers seek to use the factor of speed and surprise to disorient Ukrainian defenders and strike at fortifications. However, the calculation for surprise does not work - border guards demonstrate cold endurance, accuracy and technological superiority
Recall
The Security Service of Ukraine published a new exclusive video from its special operation "Cobweb". The recording shows the full path of one of the SBU's FPV drones from the moment it starts from the roof of a modular building to the destruction of the Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at the "Belaya" airfield.
