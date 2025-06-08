Border guards showed how FPV drones stopped the occupiers' breakthrough on motorcycles and buggies near Vovchansk

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 24718 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 64489 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 39572 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 61537 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 65407 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 47665 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 154556 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 112125 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 160236 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94423 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1m/s
74%
749mm
Popular news

A wild wolf lived in an apartment in the middle of Kyiv for two years.

June 7, 03:43 PM • 8602 views

"Big mistake": Vance reacted to Musk and Trump's public quarrel

June 7, 04:44 PM • 5760 views

A fuel depot is on fire near Moscow: explosions were heard, the fire area has increased to 20,000 square meters

June 7, 05:18 PM • 10961 views

Strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv: a young manager died, four more employees were injured

June 7, 06:07 PM • 17469 views

Brawl in the Oval Office: Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Bessent got into a fight - The Washington Post

June 7, 06:30 PM • 12011 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 154557 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 147476 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 147547 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 191464 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 234815 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 71140 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 95561 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 160236 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 140935 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 181155 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Border guards showed how FPV drones stopped the occupiers' breakthrough on motorcycles and buggies near Vovchansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Border guards used FPV drones to thwart an attempt by the Russians to break through to Ukrainian positions in light vehicles in the Vovchansk direction. The occupiers tried to use the element of surprise.

Border guards showed how FPV drones stopped the occupiers' breakthrough on motorcycles and buggies near Vovchansk

Fighters of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBSU) showed how, with the help of FPV drones, they stopped an attempt by Russian occupiers to break through in light vehicles to Ukrainian positions in the Vovchansk direction. The corresponding video was published on the SBSU's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russians are increasingly resorting to attacks on motorcycles and buggies. One of these episodes was recorded by fighters of the "Forpost" brigade.

Groups of the enemy at high speed tried to break through to the positions of the defenders, but in a matter of seconds they find themselves under the targeted strike of FPV drone operators

- says the caption to the video.

Border guards point out that these attempts to break through occur around the clock.

The occupiers seek to use the factor of speed and surprise to disorient Ukrainian defenders and strike at fortifications. However, the calculation for surprise does not work - border guards demonstrate cold endurance, accuracy and technological superiority

- noted in the SBSU.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine published a new exclusive video from its special operation "Cobweb". The recording shows the full path of one of the SBU's FPV drones from the moment it starts from the roof of a modular building to the destruction of the Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at the "Belaya" airfield.

SOF "minused" an enemy group on the border of the Russian Federation and took a prisoner in the Kursk direction: showed a video07.06.25, 15:00 • 2610 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9