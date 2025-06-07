SOF "minused" an enemy group on the border of the Russian Federation and took a prisoner in the Kursk direction: showed a video

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that they destroyed an enemy group on the border between Ukraine and Russia and captured one enemy soldier in the Kursk direction, writes UNN.

Operators of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy group and captured one enemy soldier in the Kursk direction right near the state border of Ukraine - the SOF reported in social networks, showing a video.

Six rangers, as noted in the SOF, "raided a group of the enemy who was trying to storm the positions of the Defense Forces in the Sumy region." "SOF soldiers offered the enemy troops to surrender, guaranteeing them the preservation of life, medical care, as well as food and water," the message says.

"After the refusal, the rangers launched special actions and, thanks to coordinated combat work with the sunrise, quickly completed the task, destroying four enemies, and forced another to surrender," the SOF indicated.

