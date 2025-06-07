$41.470.00
47.380.00
Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control
12:42 PM • 72 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 3332 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 71068 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 93794 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 125611 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 89214 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 180685 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 109524 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 138631 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 167914 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

SOF "minused" an enemy group on the border of the Russian Federation and took a prisoner in the Kursk direction: showed a video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a group of the enemy that was trying to storm positions in the Sumy region, and captured one Russian soldier. Soldiers of the 6th Ranger Regiment acted in a coordinated and rapid manner.

SOF "minused" an enemy group on the border of the Russian Federation and took a prisoner in the Kursk direction: showed a video

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that they destroyed an enemy group on the border between Ukraine and Russia and captured one enemy soldier in the Kursk direction, writes UNN.

Operators of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy group and captured one enemy soldier in the Kursk direction right near the state border of Ukraine

- the SOF reported in social networks, showing a video.

Six rangers, as noted in the SOF, "raided a group of the enemy who was trying to storm the positions of the Defense Forces in the Sumy region." "SOF soldiers offered the enemy troops to surrender, guaranteeing them the preservation of life, medical care, as well as food and water," the message says.

"After the refusal, the rangers launched special actions and, thanks to coordinated combat work with the sunrise, quickly completed the task, destroying four enemies, and forced another to surrender," the SOF indicated.

1120 infantrymen, 15 tanks and a helicopter: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the enemy's losses per day at the front07.06.25, 08:39 • 2856 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
