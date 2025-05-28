$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 7042 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 23561 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 38915 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 44084 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 61890 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 138729 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 64688 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133130 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 184553 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113412 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 25816 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 67384 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 45693 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 75686 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 23577 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 24549 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133123 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 146682 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 151981 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 184549 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 14577 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 76483 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 47907 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 52937 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 120648 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4470 views

Experts discuss the possible end of the "trade visa-free regime" with the EU, which may complicate Ukrainian exports. Negotiations are underway on a transition period and new measures.

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

The economic situation of Ukraine is very difficult, so any additional restrictions on Ukrainian exports are very bad. This was stated by the chairman of the board of the Institute for Economic Research and Political Consultations Ihor Burakovskyi, commenting on UNN the likely end of the "trade visa-free regime" with the EU and named possible scenarios.

The threat of maintaining a free trade regime with the EU

The Ukrainian economic situation is very difficult, so any additional restrictions on Ukrainian exports are very bad. Because Ukrainian exports are, on the one hand, receiving freely convertible currency, and on the other hand, Ukrainian exporters are trying to keep those markets that are under threat today. There is great competition in the markets, and it is clear that if we, due to military problems, logistical problems, fall out of these markets, it is clear that a holy place is never empty. Someone will obviously take them 

- said Burakovskyi.

In his opinion, the policy of the EU and individual countries is still economic solidarity with Ukraine.

As far as I understand, today the European Union is looking for ways to help Ukraine. I believe that the policy of the EU and the policy of individual countries is, after all, economic solidarity with Ukraine, so I think that some way will be found. What kind of way it will be - you have to look here. This may be an extension of the autonomous trade preferences that are in effect today, or some combined instruments where a decision will be made at the level of Brussels and some decisions will be made at the level of individual countries 

- noted Burakovskyi.

He noted that individual countries are also suffering from competition from Ukrainian goods today.

In general, I am positive. I think we will somehow resolve this problem 

- added the expert.

A conflict issue in the context of Ukraine's European integration

But the issue today is not even the war, Ukraine is negotiating to join the European Union, and we understand that the issue of integrating Ukrainian agriculture into agriculture, the EU economic market is extremely complex. Why? Because Ukraine is in the top 10 or 5 in the production and export of certain products, and this will be the EU's first experience in integrating such a large agricultural developed  country into the EU. Therefore, I think that the negotiations concerning agriculture will be the most difficult and conflicting. This will be a challenge not only for us, but also for our European partners with whom we are negotiating 

- Burakovskyi believes.

Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects the opening of three negotiation clusters with the EU already in June26.05.25, 10:35 • 3116 views

Context

The so-called Autonomous Trade Measures (ATM), which abolish tariffs on Ukrainian goods, have been in place since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to allow Ukraine to export its agricultural products by land. 

But EU countries bordering Ukraine, including Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, have complained that Ukrainian imports are undermining domestic prices and have triggered unrest among farmers. 

The European Commission has introduced an "emergency brake" limiting imports of food products such as eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, corn, cereals and honey, which can be activated once import levels exceed a certain threshold. 

The measures expire in early June and this time, reportedly, will not be extended.  The agreements expire on June 6, and the EU plans to replace them with "transitional measures" while both sides update their joint trade agreement. Meanwhile, as the FT reported, the EU is preparing to introduce much higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports within a few weeks.  

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on May 16 that Ukraine is in negotiations with the European Commission on the introduction of a certain transitional period of visa-free trade with the EU after June 5.

On May 20, it was reported that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated in the Sejm that the EU mechanism allowing duty-free imports of goods from Ukraine will cease to operate in June.    

On May 21, the Director of the Department of Agrarian Development of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Ihor Vishtak, reported that negotiations are currently underway at the level of the Ukrainian government regarding the extension of the EU mechanism allowing duty-free imports of goods from Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
European Union
Donald Tusk
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Poland
Brent
$64.24
Bitcoin
$107,522.90
S&P 500
$5,905.19
Tesla
$361.27
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,329.06
Ethereum
$2,629.14