Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects the opening of three negotiation clusters with the EU already in June

Ukraine expects to receive approval for the opening of three negotiating clusters within the framework of the process of joining the European Union in June. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk in an interview with the "Rada" TV channel, reports UNN.

We expect that as early as June, we really have such high expectations, not only one cluster can be opened. I think it could be 3 clusters... and it is very important that the government has approved clear roadmaps that have been submitted to our European colleagues. And we expect that they will be approved by them, and we expect that by June inclusive, we will receive the opening of three clusters, and by the end of this year we will receive the opening of all clusters. And this is the task of the Ukrainian Parliament, for the Ukrainian government: to do everything necessary for this - Stefanchuk said.

Recall

Earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that the government had approved roadmaps for the opening of the first cluster of Ukraine's negotiations on joining the EU and the corresponding negotiating position.

Thus, as noted in the office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Ukraine has completed domestic procedures for opening negotiations with the EU on the first cluster.