Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects the opening of three negotiation clusters with the EU already in June

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack
08:18 AM • 3658 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 20810 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 42470 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 54687 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 69087 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 230148 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 340443 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 379034 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 195032 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120930 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4.1m/s
86%
746mm
Popular news

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

May 25, 11:39 PM • 63558 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 64045 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 58989 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 6866 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 23774 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 340443 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 379034 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 332188 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 423482 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 501648 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 131862 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 230148 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 75616 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 71200 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 74613 views
Actual

Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects the opening of three negotiation clusters with the EU already in June

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1534 views

Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that Ukraine has high expectations regarding the opening of three clusters of negotiations with the EU already in June. The government has approved roadmaps and handed them over to European colleagues.

Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects the opening of three negotiation clusters with the EU already in June

Ukraine expects to receive approval for the opening of three negotiating clusters within the framework of the process of joining the European Union in June. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk in an interview with the "Rada" TV channel, reports UNN.

We expect that as early as June, we really have such high expectations, not only one cluster can be opened. I think it could be 3 clusters... and it is very important that the government has approved clear roadmaps that have been submitted to our European colleagues. And we expect that they will be approved by them, and we expect that by June inclusive, we will receive the opening of three clusters, and by the end of this year we will receive the opening of all clusters. And this is the task of the Ukrainian Parliament, for the Ukrainian government: to do everything necessary for this

- Stefanchuk said.

Recall

Earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that the government had approved roadmaps for the opening of the first cluster of Ukraine's negotiations on joining the EU and the corresponding negotiating position.

Thus, as noted in the office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Ukraine has completed domestic procedures for opening negotiations with the EU on the first cluster.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$64.49
Bitcoin
$110,098.30
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,365.45
Ethereum
$2,582.40