The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

The pre-trial investigation into the commander of the 211th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleh Poberezhnyuk, who concealed the torture of soldiers by his subordinate, has been completed. Now the case will be transferred to court. This was announced on the telethon by Tetyana Sapiyan, communications advisor to the State Bureau of Investigation, reports UNN.

Details

The commander of the 211th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is accused of not responding to the ill-treatment and torture of his subordinates from February to July 2024.

During the investigation, the State Bureau of Investigation established that the commander of the 211th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ... knew about the facts of abuse of servicemen, but deliberately did not take any action to stop them – Sapiyan said.

The soldier was tortured by a senior lieutenant – the son of the chief of staff of the same brigade and a close friend of the brigade commander. Because of this connection, the commander concealed the facts of beatings, humiliation and torture of servicemen.

The lieutenant, who was directly subordinate to the commander, systematically beat and tortured soldiers, but because of his friendship with the torturer's father, the commander turned a blind eye to everything – Sapiyan explained.

Currently, the commander and his defenders are familiarizing themselves with the case materials – after that, the indictment will be sent to court.

As for the senior lieutenant, he is a separate figure in the case of torture of servicemen, Sapiyan said. He has already been notified of suspicion and is currently wanted.

He is currently wanted. Investigative actions are ongoing. And the State Bureau of Investigation is doing everything to ensure that both servicemen - both the one who tortured and the one who covered up - are held accountable. As far as I know, the issue of his extradition is also being actively resolved now - Sapiyan said.

Let us remind you

The commander of the 211th Pontoon-Bridge Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleh Poberezhnyuk, has been declared a new suspicion of inaction. He did not respond to the facts of abuse of servicemen from February to July 2024. According to the investigation, the suspect did not respond to the facts of inhuman treatment and torture of his subordinates.

In 2023, the investigation established that in the fall he involved four subordinates in the construction of his house in Khmelnytskyi region instead of their service in combat zones. According to the documents, the servicemen were at the front line and received salaries and combat payments totaling almost one million hryvnias.