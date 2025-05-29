Among citizens undergoing medical examinations again, 99% are recognized as fit for military service - Venislavsky

In Ukraine, among citizens who are partially fit for military service and are undergoing a second military medical examination (MMC), 99% are recognized as fit. This was announced live by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, reports UNN.

Currently, 50% of those who have undergone a second MMC are recognized as fit for military service without any reservations, and about half are fit for military service with certain reservations, i.e. in rear support units - said the MP.

Venislavskyi also added that there are very few complaints about possible violations by the MMC.

There are very few complaints about any violations of the regulatory grounds for declaring someone fit or unfit - he emphasized.

Addition

Those liable for military service who were recognized as partially fit before May 4 must undergo a second MMC. Those who do not appear by June 5 will be forcibly taken to the MCC by the police.