Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 1806 views

Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 14168 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 20934 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 37119 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 53300 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 97092 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 100296 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 110494 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100341 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171075 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Among citizens undergoing medical examinations again, 99% are recognized as fit for military service - Venislavsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

After undergoing medical examinations again, 99% of previously limited fit Ukrainians are recognized as fit for service. About half are fit without reservations, the rest are with restrictions.

Among citizens undergoing medical examinations again, 99% are recognized as fit for military service - Venislavsky

In Ukraine, among citizens who are partially fit for military service and are undergoing a second military medical examination (MMC), 99% are recognized as fit. This was announced live by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, reports UNN.

Currently, 50% of those who have undergone a second MMC are recognized as fit for military service without any reservations, and about half are fit for military service with certain reservations, i.e. in rear support units

- said the MP.

Venislavskyi also added that there are very few complaints about possible violations by the MMC.

There are very few complaints about any violations of the regulatory grounds for declaring someone fit or unfit

- he emphasized. 

Addition

Those liable for military service who were recognized as partially fit before May 4 must undergo a second MMC. Those who do not appear by June 5 will be forcibly taken to the MCC by the police. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
