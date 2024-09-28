Supreme Court judge killed by drone strike while delivering humanitarian aid in Kharkiv region

An enemy drone hit a civilian car in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, killing a man and injuring three women. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, September 28, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian vehicle in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Dergachiv TG. The driver, a 61-year-old judge of the Supreme Court, who was delivering humanitarian aid to local residents, was killed on the spot.

We also know about three wounded women. According to preliminary data, they were also in the car. They were hospitalized.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

