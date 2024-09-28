Russian troops attacked two villages in Kharkiv region in the morning: they hit an enterprise, there are victims

In Kharkiv region, on the morning of September 28, the Russian army struck the villages of Novoosynove and Shipuvate. In Novoosynove, two elderly people were injured, and in Shipuvate, a warehouse building of a company was hit, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Saturday, UNN reported .

According to the head of the RMA, the following hostile attacks were recorded in the region over the day:

September 28 05:20 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling. A 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were injured.

28 September 04:49 Kupyansk district, Velykoburlutsk TG, Shypuvate village. The warehouse building of the enterprise was hit. 3 combine harvesters were burning.

17:03 м. Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. The shelling damaged 16 houses and smashed windows in an educational institution. A 73-year-old man was injured.

16:30 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG, Novoosynove village. A hit to a private house.

16:15 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk community, Kivsharivka village. The shelling of a 5-storey residential building. A woman of 43 years old was injured.

15:30 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. The shelling damaged a private house and 2 outbuildings.

11:00 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Kurylivka village. A 47-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy shelling.

09:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A private house was burning as a result of the shelling.

In Kherson region, Russians hit an administrative building and educational institutions: 19 wounded in one day, including two children