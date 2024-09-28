In Kherson region, Russians hit an administrative building and educational institutions: 19 wounded in one day, including two children

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 22 settlements over the past day, hitting an administrative building, educational institutions, a store and residential buildings. As a result of the enemy attacks, 19 people were wounded, including two children, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Kizomys, Stanislav, Veletynske, Ingulets, Fedorivka, Ulyanovka, Sofiyivka, Mykilske, Yasna Polyana, Chervonyi Mayak, Monastyrske, Zmiivka, Tomaryne, Bourhunka, Dudchany, Havrylivka, Nova Kamyanka, Sablukivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian military, according to him, hit critical infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, educational institutions and a store; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 2 high-rise buildings and 63 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings, agricultural machinery and private cars.

"Due to Russian aggression, 19 people were injured, including 2 children," Prokudin wrote.

