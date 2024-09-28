In Sumy, Russians shelled a medical facility twice: 6 dead, including a policeman

In Sumy, Russian troops attacked a medical facility twice. During the evacuation of patients and staff after the first attack, the enemy struck again. As a result of the enemy attack, 6 people were killed, including a police officer. Another policeman was wounded. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Klymenko said that as a result of the first shelling, 1 person was killed and several floors of the hospital were damaged. The evacuation of patients and staff has begun.

Rescuers and police arrived at the scene of the shelling to help people. At the same time, during the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again.

As of now, 6 people have been killed, including a police officer. Another policeman was wounded.

Klymenko also noted that for the second day in a row, Ukrainian police suffered losses among their personnel. In Kryvyi Rih, searches continue at the site of yesterday's attack on the police building. According to available information, another officer may be under the rubble.

