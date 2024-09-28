In Sumy, Russians shelled a medical facility twice: 6 dead, including a policeman

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 72853 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104227 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168189 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138484 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143503 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182723 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112087 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173224 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104759 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100710 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110403 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112531 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52083 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58689 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168200 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182729 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173229 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200602 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189503 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142129 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142161 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146854 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138264 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155129 views
In Sumy, Russians shelled a medical facility twice: 6 dead, including a policeman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15790 views

Russian troops attacked a medical facility in Sumy twice, causing 6 casualties. During the evacuation of patients and staff after the first strike, the enemy struck again, killing rescuers.

In Sumy, Russian troops attacked a medical facility twice. During the evacuation of patients and staff after the first attack, the enemy struck again. As a result of the enemy attack, 6 people were killed, including a police officer. Another policeman was wounded. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports

In Sumy, Russians attacked a medical facility twice: 6 people have been killed so far

- Klymenko wrote on Telegram. 

Klymenko said that as a result of the first shelling, 1 person was killed and several floors of the hospital were damaged. The evacuation of patients and staff has begun.

Rescuers and police arrived at the scene of the shelling to help people. At the same time, during the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again.

As of now, 6 people have been killed, including a police officer. Another policeman was wounded.

Klymenko also noted that for the second day in a row, Ukrainian police suffered losses among their personnel. In Kryvyi Rih, searches continue at the site of yesterday's attack on the police building. According to available information, another officer may be under the rubble.

russia fired 41 times in Sumy region: 95 explosions were recorded28.09.24, 03:25 • 21179 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
sumySums

