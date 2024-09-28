russia fired 41 times in Sumy region: 95 explosions were recorded

During the day, the aggressor's troops fired 41 times in Sumy region, and 95 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

According to the information, various communities were shelled, including Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, Richkiv, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Hlukhivska, and Shalyhinska.

Numerous explosions were recorded in the Velykopysarivska community: launching of guided aerial bombs (4 explosions), dropping of ammunition from drones (5 explosions), shelling with FPV drones (13 explosions) and mortar attacks (13 explosions).

The community of Krasnopilsk was also affected by UAV explosive device drops (5 explosions), FPV drone attacks (1 explosion) and mortar attacks (5 explosions).

In Novoslobidska community, 14 mortar attacks, UAV drops (2 explosions), launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle (3 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (1 explosion) were recorded.

In Shalyhyne community, there were 5 explosions due to the launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle and 3 explosions from FPV drones. In Khotyn community, 6 launches of the UAS were recorded.

There were also 8 explosions in Bilopilska community, where the enemy used artillery, and 2 explosions in Richkivska community from the launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle. In Myropilska community, the invaders dropped incendiary munitions (5 explosions), and Hlukhivska community was attacked by FPV drones (2 explosions).

